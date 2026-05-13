Late Biloxi Rally Spoils Strong Start from Chris Clark in 4-2 Biscuits Loss

Published on May 12, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Chris Clark

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Chris Clark(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits carried a two-run lead into the eighth inning, but Biloxi rallied late to hand Montgomery a 4-2 loss on Tuesday night at DABOS Park.

Montgomery (17-17) struck first in the second inning when Will Simpson launched a solo home run to right field, his seventh homer of the season, giving the Biscuits a 1-0 lead.

The game remained scoreless the rest of the way until the seventh inning, when Kenny Piper doubled and later scored on a two-out RBI single from Mac Horvath to extend the lead to 2-0.

Biloxi (15-18) broke through in the eighth inning. Dylan O'Rae grounded out to bring home Eduardo Garcia before Jesús Made followed with another RBI groundout to score Matthew Wood and tie the game at 2-2.

The Shuckers took the lead in the ninth when Mike Boeve blasted a two-run homer to left-center field off Derrick Edington (0-3), scoring Damon Keith and putting Biloxi in front 4-2.

Montgomery managed five hits in the loss, with Piper collecting two doubles and Simpson accounting for the club's lone extra-base hit with his solo homer. Horvath added Montgomery's only RBI besides Simpson's home run.

Chris Clark turned in his strongest outing of the season, tossing 5.2 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and striking out eight. Owen Wild followed with 1.1 scoreless innings in relief before Biloxi rallied late against the bullpen.

Shuckers starter Jaron DeBerry struck out 10 over 6.0 innings to earn a no-decision. Mark Manfredi Sr. (2-0) picked up the win with two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the current homestand against the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers) from May 12-17 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from May 12, 2026

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