Biscuits Capitalize on Chattanooga Errors in 8-3 Win

Published on May 9, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits center fielder Jhon Diaz

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits center fielder Jhon Diaz(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits took advantage of three Chattanooga errors and used a three-run sixth inning to pull away for an 8-3 win over the Lookouts on Saturday night at DABOS Park.

Chattanooga (21-11) struck first in the opening inning when Jay Allen II tripled to left field to score Cam Collier and give the Lookouts a 1-0 lead.

Montgomery (16-16) answered immediately in the bottom half. With two outs and the bases loaded, Xavier Isaac reached on a throwing error by second baseman Dominic Pitelli, allowing both Mac Horvath and Jadher Areinamo to score for a 2-1 Biscuits advantage.

The Biscuits added another run in the third inning on a delayed double steal. Brayden Taylor swiped second base while Isaac stole home to extend the lead to 3-1.

Chattanooga tied the game in the sixth. Allen II delivered an RBI single to score Leo Balcazar before Shane Sasaki reached on a fielding error that brought home Allen II to even the score at 3-3.

Montgomery responded with its decisive rally in the bottom of the sixth. After Taylor scored on a Cam Collier fielding error, Areinamo capped the inning with a two-run fielder's choice that plated both Ryan Spikes and Jhon Diaz for a 6-3 lead.

The Biscuits added insurance in the eighth inning when Diaz lined an RBI double to right field to score Spikes, and Horvath followed with a sacrifice fly to center to bring home Diaz, making it 8-3.

Gary Gill Hill allowed three runs on seven hits over 5.1 innings in his start, striking out five. TJ Fondtain (3-0) earned the win with 1.2 scoreless innings of relief, and Hayden Snelsire closed out the final two innings for his first save of the season.

Spikes finished with two doubles and two runs scored, while Taylor collected two hits and scored once. Montgomery scored eight runs on seven hits despite going just 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

Chattanooga starter Kevin Abel (3-1) took the loss after allowing six runs, though only two were earned, across 5.1 innings.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the upcoming two week homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds) that spans from May 5-10 and the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers) from May 12-17 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from May 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.