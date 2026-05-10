Rocket City Drops 1-0 Pitchers' Duel in Pensacola

Published on May 9, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - On another soggy night along the Florida Panhandle, the Rocket City Trash Pandas (15-17) were shut out 1-0 by the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (15-17) on Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The Southern League's highest-scoring offense was limited to just three hits as Rocket City dropped its second straight game.

Pensacola put at least one runner aboard in each of the first four innings, but Trash Pandas starter Austin Gordon (L, 1-3) repeatedly worked out of trouble. The only run of the game came in the fifth inning when Blue Wahoos ninth-place hitter Sam Praytor launched a two-out solo home run, his first homer of the season and just his second at-bat since returning from the injured list.

That proved to be the lone blemish for Gordon, who made his team-leading seventh start of the season. The right-hander matched a season high by pitching 5.2 innings, allowing one run on four hits while walking one and striking out three. Gordon exited after 85 pitches with two outs in the sixth inning, and Kenyon Yovan came on to record the final out of the frame.

For the second straight night, the story belonged to Pensacola's starting pitcher. Karson Milbrandt (W, 2-1), ranked as the Marlins' No. 9 prospect by MLB Pipeline, dominated the Trash Pandas lineup with 6.0 shutout innings, allowing just two hits while striking out nine and walking two. Milbrandt retired 11 consecutive Rocket City hitters from the first through the fifth innings.

Rocket City's bullpen continued its strong stretch despite the loss. After Yovan finished the sixth, Eybersson Polanco worked the final 2.0 innings, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out two. Over their last 27.0 innings, the Trash Pandas bullpen has surrendered just one earned run.

Gordon suffered his second consecutive 1-0 loss, which also marked the only two times Rocket City has been shut out this season.He improved his numbers, now ranking fifth in the league, holding the opposition to a .207 batting average.

At the plate, Nick Rodriguez went 1-for-2 with a walk, extending his on-base streak to 18 games, now tied for the longest active streak in the Southern League after Raudi Rodriguez's 22-game streak came to an end. Nick Rodriguez also has a seven-game hitting streak. Matthew Lugo and Kyren Paris recorded the only other hits for the Trash Pandas. Paris has reached base in all eight games since being added last week.

Pensacola relievers Mason Vinyard and Kade Bragg (S, 1) closed out the game, combining for six of the Blue Wahoos' 15 strikeouts on the night.

The Trash Pandas, still leading the series, 3-2, will once again look to secure the series victory in Sunday's finale at Blue Wahoos Stadium, wrapping up the first leg of a two-week road trip that continues next week in Birmingham. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 pm as Rocket City sends RHP Joel Hurtado (1-1, 4.63) to the mound against Pensacola RHP Luis Moreno (0-1, 7.71). The game can be seen on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.tv and heard on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2 and ESPN The Zone 97.7 FM.

Rocket City returns to Toyota Field for a six-game homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts from May 19-24. Highlights of the homestand include Halloween Night and postgame fireworks on Friday, May 22, along with Harry Potter Weekend on May 23-24.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online HERE. Fans can book a group outing for the 2026 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2.







Southern League Stories from May 9, 2026

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