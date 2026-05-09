Shuckers, Clingstones Postponed on Saturday in Biloxi

Published on May 9, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Columbus Clingstones were postponed on Saturday at Keesler Federal Park due to rain. One of the two games will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, May 10, beginning at 12:05 p.m. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m. The other game of Saturday's postponed doubleheader will be made up during the Clingstones next visit to Keesler Federal Park, between June 16-21. An exact time and date of the makeup will be announced at a later date. Saturday's Top Gun Jumpsuit Cape Giveaway has been rescheduled to Friday, May 22. Tickets from tonight's game can be exchanged for any remaining regular-season game (excluding July 3 & 4), for a ticket of equal or lesser value at the Shuckers Box Office. As stated on tickets, no refunds will be given.

The Shuckers will conclude their homestand on Mother's Day with Family Sunday presented by Chicken Salad Chick, featuring special appearances by Bluey & Bingo, with meet-and-greet opportunities throughout the game at the ballpark. All fans can enjoy the Shuckers Sunday Value Menu, available at the main concessions stands during the game. Fans can also purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Before the game, fans can visit the Shuckers Shop for player autographs. Make sure to stay after the game for Kids Run the Bases and Catch on the Field. Coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from May 9, 2026

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