Garcia Hits Two Homers as Shuckers Stave off Clingstones 7-6

Published on May 7, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Eduardo Garcia

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Eduardo Garcia(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (13-17) edged the Columbus Clingstones (15-15), 7-6 on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park. Eduardo Garcia (2-for-4) collected the third multi-home run game of his career. The victory also concluded a seven-game slide for the Shuckers for their first win in over a week.

Biloxi poured on a five-run third inning to get the scoring started. A Damon Keith 2-RBI double, a Mike Boeve RBI-single, and a 408 foot two-run home run from Eduardo Garcia off the bat at 103 mph gave the Shuckers an early advantage. Prior to the contest, Biloxi had only brought home eight total runs in the third inning. Lizandro Espinoza cut into the deficit with a solo shot for his fifth homer of the season in the fourth, but Dasan Brown unloaded on the first pitch of the home half for a 107 mph, 405 foot home run for his first as a member of the Brewers organization. The long balls continued to fly in the fifth inning with an Ambioris Tavarez two-run bomb in the top, and Eduardo Garcia's second homer, which traveled 390 feet at 107 mph in the bottom. All three of Garcia's home runs have come against the Clingstones. Biloxi had a four-run advantage heading into the final frame, before a Drew Compton RBI-base knock and an Ambioris Tavarez 2-RBI double made it a one-run contest.

Eduardo Garcia's two homers, along with the fourth Jesús Made (3-for-4) three-hit ballgame made up the multi-hit performances for the Shuckers. Garcia's three RBIs in led the way, with Damon Keith (1-for-4) also driving in two runs.

The Shuckers starter Manuel Rodriguez pitched a season-high six innings, with three strikeouts. That ties Tyson Hardin for the longest outing by a Biloxi starter this season. Nick Merkel (1.2ip, 0r, 2k) had his second straight shutout performance out of the bullpen.

The Shuckers aim to continue their winning ways against the Clingstones on Friday night. Brett Wichrowski (2-2, 6.83) start on the bump for Biloxi versus Owen Hackman (0-1, 10.13) for Columbus. It's the third Friday Fireworks of the season, with fireworks beginning following the final out. The Shuckers will also make a donation to Special Olympics of Mississippi through the team's Heart of a Shucker Community Fund for Hope Night presented by Bradford Care. Make sure to arrive early, as Keesler Federal Park will host the Special Olympics Torch Run Kickoff. First pitch for game four of six is slated for 6:35 p.m. Coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from May 7, 2026

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