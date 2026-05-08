Comeback Attempt Falls Short in 7-6 Loss to Biloxi

Published on May 7, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







BILOXI, MS. - The Columbus Clingstones (15-15) put the pressure on the Biloxi Shuckers (13-17) with a three-run ninth inning, but another incredible comeback win was not in the cards in a 7-6 loss on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Decisive Plays: Biloxi broke out for five runs in the third inning, punctuated with a two-run home run from Eduardo Garcia that made it 5-0. Columbus responded with a solo home run from Lizandro Espinoza (5) in the third inning, but another home run from Biloxi reestablished the Shuckers' five-run lead in the bottom of the third. A two-run home run from Ambioris Tavarez (3) cut the deficit to 6-3 in the fifth frame.

Garcia homered again in the fifth inning to give the Shuckers a 7-3 lead that carried into the ninth, when Columbus rallied with an RBI single from Drew Compton and a two-run double from Tavarez to cut the Biloxi lead to just one run. Ethan Workinger lined out to second base on the 10th pitch to end the ballgame with the potential tying run in Tavarez in scoring position.

Key Contributors: Tavarez (2-for-4, 2B, HR, 4 RBI) and Espinoza (1-for-4, HR, RBI) powered the Clingstones offense. For Biloxi, Garcia (2-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI) tallied the third multi-homer performance of his career.

Notable: Columbus has posted at least two home runs in 14 of its 30 games this season. The Clingstones have scored five or more runs in 13 of 15 games all-time at Keesler Federal Park. Columbus is outscoring opponents by 19 runs in the seventh inning or later this season. Ethan Workinger grounded out in the third inning after a 13-pitch at bat against Manuel Rodriguez, marking the longest at bat by number of pitches in franchise history.

Next Game (Friday, May 8): Columbus at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m. ET at Keesler Federal Park. RHP Owen Hackman (10.13) makes the start for Columbus against RHP Brett Wichrowski (2-2, 6.83 ERA) for Biloxi. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, May 12): Columbus vs. Knoxville, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from May 7, 2026

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