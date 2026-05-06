Three-Run Ninth Inning Pushes Columbus Past Biloxi in 7-4 Win

Published on May 5, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







BILOXI, MS. - The Columbus Clingstones (14-14) grappled with the Biloxi Shuckers (12-16) through three ties and two lead changes before a three-run ninth inning gave the Stones a lead they wouldn't relinquish in a 7-4 win on Tuesday night at Keesler Federal Park.

Decisive Plays: Columbus opened the scoring with an RBI double from Jordan Groshans in the first inning. Clingstones starter Garrett Baumann worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning to keep the lead at 1-0 and the Stones added to their lead as Lizandro Espinoza scored on a double play in the third inning. Biloxi tied the game at 2-2 in the fifth on a two-run single with two outs from Mike Boeve and took its first lead as Dasan Brown scored after stealing second base and scoring following two defensive errors from Columbus.

An RBI triple from Groshans tied the game at 3-3 in the eighth inning and Archer Brookman drove in Groshans with an RBI single to hand Columbus a 4-3 lead. Darrien Miller led off the bottom of the eighth with a game-tying home run to make it 4-4, but Luke Waddell put Columbus in front for good with an RBI single in the ninth to make it 5-4. Adam Zebrowski pushed the lead to three with a two-run single, and Blane Abeyta (S, 2) slammed the door on the Shuckers in the ninth.

Key Contributors: Waddell (3-for-5, RBI) had the go-ahead hit while Groshans (2-for-5, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI) and Zebrowski added two-RBI performances for Columbus. For Biloxi, Dylan O'Rae (3-for-4) and Miller (3-for-4, HR, RBI) had three-hit games.

Notable: Columbus picked up its first series opening win of the season and improved to 1-5 in series-opening games. Cal Conley extended his on-base streak to 17 games. Groshans collected his third triple of the season, tying him for first place in that category in the Southern League.

Next Game (Wednesday, May 5): Columbus at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m. ET at Keesler Federal Park. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, May 12): Columbus vs. Knoxville, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from May 5, 2026

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