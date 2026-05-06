Eight-Run Explosion Lifts Biscuits Past Chattanooga

Published on May 5, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits first baseman Will Simpson trots home

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits first baseman Will Simpson trots home(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits stormed back from an early three-run deficit with an explosive eight-run second inning, rolling to a 9-3 win over Chattanooga at DABOS Park.

Chattanooga (18-10) struck quickly in the first inning. Leo Balcazar opened the scoring with an RBI single before Cam Collier followed with a two-run homer to give the Lookouts a 3-0 lead.

Montgomery (15-13) responded in emphatic fashion in the second inning, sending 12 men to the plate and completely flipping the game.

Jhon Diaz started the rally with a bases-clearing double, tying the game at 3-3. Moments later, Austin Overn delivered an RBI single to put the Biscuits ahead. The inning continued to unravel for Chattanooga as a fielding error allowed another run to score before Jadher Areinamo added an RBI single. Will Simpson capped the outburst with a two-run home run, giving Montgomery an 8-3 advantage.

Santiago Suarez settled in after the first inning, striking out four over three innings of work. TJ Fondtain (2-0) earned the win with two scoreless frames, and the bullpen duo of Derrick Edington and Owen Wild combined to shut down Chattanooga over the final four innings.

The Biscuits added a final insurance run in the seventh when Gregory Barrios drew a bases-loaded walk to score Simpson, extending the lead to 9-3.

Montgomery finished with 11 hits on the night, led by Simpson, who went 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs. Diaz drove in three runs, while Overn and Areinamo each contributed RBI hits during the decisive second inning.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the upcoming two week homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds) that spans from May 5-10 and the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers) from May 12-17 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from May 5, 2026

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