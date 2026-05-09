Late Chattanooga Rally Sinks Biscuits in 4-2 Defeat

Published on May 8, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits first baseman Xavier Isaac

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits first baseman Xavier Isaac(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits erased a late deficit but Chattanooga answered with two runs in the ninth inning to hand Montgomery a 4-2 loss on Friday night at DABOS Park.

Chattanooga (21-10) grabbed an early lead in the first inning when Cam Collier launched a solo home run to center field.

The game remained 1-0 until the seventh, when the Lookouts added an insurance run on an RBI single by Leo Balcazar that scored Shane Sasaki for a 2-0 advantage.

Montgomery (15-16) answered immediately in the bottom half. After Jadher Areinamo reached base with a walk, Xavier Isaac crushed a game-tying two-run homer to left-center field, evening the score at 2-2 with his eighth homer of the season.

Chattanooga regained control in the ninth. Sasaki delivered an RBI triple to left field to plate Ryan McCrystal, and Carlos Jorge followed with an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-2.

The Biscuits managed just three hits on the night, with Isaac's home run accounting for Montgomery's only runs. Kenny Piper and Mac Horvath added the club's other two hits.

Forret turned in another strong outing despite the no-decision, allowing one run on six hits over 6.0 innings while striking out a season-high eight. Owen Wild (1-2) took the loss after surrendering two runs in the ninth, snapping his 12.0 inning scoreless streak.

Chattanooga starter Jose Acuna struck out 12 across 6.1 innings before the bullpen closed out the win. Bryce Hubbart earned the victory, while Hunter Parks collected the save.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the upcoming two week homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds) that spans from May 5-10 and the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers) from May 12-17 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from May 8, 2026

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