Sweep in Columbus: Biscuits Rally Late in Opener, Ride Arms in Nightcap

Published on May 2, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits third baseman Mac Horvath gets high fives in the dugout

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits third baseman Mac Horvath gets high fives in the dugout(Montgomery Biscuits)

COLUMBUS, GA - The Montgomery Biscuits swept Saturday's doubleheader against the Columbus Clingstones, rallying for an 8-6 win in Game 1 before securing a 4-2 victory in Game 2 at Synovus Park.

Game 1

Montgomery (12-13) erased multiple deficits and used a three-run seventh inning to complete an 8-6 comeback win in the opener.

The Biscuits struck first in the opening inning on an RBI groundout from Cooper Kinney, but Columbus responded quickly with a two-run homer from David McCabe to take the lead.

The Clingstones added two more runs in the second and another in the third to build a 5-3 advantage.

Montgomery chipped away throughout the middle innings. Kinney delivered a two-run single in the third to pull the Biscuits within one, and Xavier Isaac tied the game with a solo home run in the fourth.

After Columbus briefly regained the lead on a solo homer in the sixth, Kinney answered again with a game-tying solo shot.

The decisive moment came in the seventh. A passed ball allowed Brayden Taylor to score and tie the game, and moments later, a fielding error brought home two more runs to give Montgomery its first lead since the opening frame at 8-6.

Kinney led the offense with a four-RBI performance, while Austin Overn scored three times. Isaac also homered as part of the comeback effort.

On the mound, Hayden Snelsire (2-1) provided stability out of the bullpen with three innings of one-run relief to earn the win, and Owen Wild closed the door in the seventh for his fourth save.

Game 2

Montgomery (13-13) completed the sweep behind strong pitching and timely hitting, defeating Columbus 4-2 in the nightcap.

The Biscuits jumped out early, scoring twice in the first inning on a sacrifice fly from Brayden Taylor and an RBI single by Gregory Barrios.

Mac Horvath added to the lead in the second with a solo home run to make it 3-0.

Montgomery added insurance in the sixth when Kamren James delivered an RBI double, extending the lead to 4-0.

Starter Michael Forret was dominant, carrying a no-hitter into the seventh inning before allowing a two-out, two-strike homer to Cal Conley. Forret's no-hit bid fell one strike short, finishing after 6.2 innings of one hit, two run innings while fanning six batters. Derrick Edington recorded the final out to earn the save.

Horvath paced the offense with two hits, including his third home run of the season, while Barrios added two hits and an RBI.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the upcoming two week homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds) that spans from May 5-10 and the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers) from May 12-17 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from May 2, 2026

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