Power Surge: Barons Launch Three HRs in 11-4 Win over Lookouts

Published on May 2, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons went on a power surge for the second straight game as the Barons defeated the Chattanooga Lookouts 11-4 before 6,607 at Erlanger Park on Saturday night. The Barons have now hit three home runs in back-to-back games and pounded out 13 hits in the win.

Starting pitcher Lucas Gordan (2-2, 5.76) pitched 6.0 innings, giving up only two hits, three earned runs, three walks with eight strikeouts. Jared Kelley pitched an inning and got two strikeouts. Jairo Iriarte pitched one inning, giving up a walk with a strikeout. Jake Bockenstedt pitched one inning, giving up a home run, a walk, and two strikeouts.

The Barons (12-14) started the game with fireworks in the top of the first inning. Samuel Zavala singled, and Braden Montgomery hit a towering home run over the right field wall. The Barons took a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the second inning, Jacob Burke doubled to right field. Andy Weber walked, and Zavala walked to load the bases. A wild pitch scored Burke. The Barons led 3-0. In the bottom of the second inning for Chattanooga (18-8), Jay Allen II doubled, scoring Zavier Warren. Ruben Ibarra grounded out, scoring Austin Hendrick. The Barons led 3-2.

In the top of the fourth inning, Burke doubled again, this time to left field. Weber followed with a home run over the right field wall. The Barons led 5-2. Jordan Sprinkle walked, stole second, and advanced on a throwing error to third base. Zavala grounded out, scoring Sprinkle. The Barons led 6-2.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Zavier Warren hit a home run over the left field walk. The Barons led 6-3.

In the top of the eighth inning, Wilfred Veras hit a home run over the left field wall. The Barons led 7-3. Calvin Harris walked. Burke tripled to left field, scoring Harris. The Barons led 8-3. Weber singled on a ground ball to center field, scoring Burke. The Barons led 9-3. Sprinkle singled on a line drive to left field. Zavala doubled to right field, scoring Weber. Birmingham led 10-3. Alec Makarewicz singled, scoring Sprinkle. The Barons led 11-3.

Allen hit a home run over the right field wall in the bottom of the ninth inning. Birmingham led 11-4.

For the Barons, Burke had a big night. He had two doubles, a triple, three runs scored, and an RBI. Montgomery had a home run, a single, two RBI, and run scored and a walk. Weber had a home run, single, three RBI, two runs scored and a walk. Sprinkle had two hits, two runs scored, a walk, and a stolen base. Zavala had two hits, two RBI, a run scored, and a walk.

By Jeff Allison







Southern League Stories from May 2, 2026

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