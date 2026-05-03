Clingstones Drop Both Games of Second Doubleheader of Series

Published on May 2, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones (13-13) dropped both games of a Saturday doubleheader against the Montgomery Biscuits (13-13) at Synovus Park.

Game One

Decisive Plays: Columbus trailed 1-0 entering the bottom of the first inning but answered quickly with a two-run home run from David McCabe (9). In the second inning, the Clingstones went back-to-back with home runs from Jordan Groshans (5) and Archer Brookman (1) to extend the lead. Columbus held the advantage until the sixth inning when Montgomery tied the game on a Cooper Kinney solo home run. Groshans (6) responded with his second home run of the game to give Columbus a 6-5 lead. Montgomery plated three runs in the top of the seventh to reclaim the lead and retired the Clingstones in order in the bottom half to secure the win.

Key Contributors: McCabe (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI), Groshans (2-for-3, 2 HR, 2 RBI), and Brookman (1-for-3, HR, RBI) combined for five of the six runs. Luke Waddell (1-for-3, 2B, RBI) drove in the other run as all six Columbus runs came via extra-base hits.

Game Two

Decisive Plays: Columbus reached base in the first inning on an error but was held hitless until the seventh inning by RHP Michael Furrett, who turned in a dominant outing. Montgomery built a 3-0 lead through the first two innings and added an insurance run in the sixth to go ahead 4-0. In the bottom of the seventh, with two outs and down to their final strike, Cal Conley (3) launched a two-run home run to right field for Columbus' first hit of the game. Derrick Edington recorded the final out to seal the 4-2 win for Montgomery.

Key Contributors: Conley (1-for-2, HR, 2 RBI, BB) accounted for the Clingstones' only hit and runs. Ryan Bourassa tossed 2.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts in relief.

Notable: Columbus' four home runs in game one marked the fourth time in club history the team has hit four or more homers in a game, all coming in 2026 (April 15 vs. Biloxi, April 19 vs. Biloxi, April 30 vs. Montgomery). It was the first loss in those four games. The Clingstones have now been held to two or fewer hits twice this season, with the other instance coming April 18 vs. Biloxi.

Next Game (Sunday, May 3): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 1:05 p.m. at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







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