Columbus Clingstones and Realtree® Team up with the Plummer Home to Support Local Veterans (5.21.26)

Published on May 21, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones and Realtree® are proud to team up for a special night at Synovus Park on Thursday, May 28, as the Clingstones take the field wearing custom Realtree Advantage Classic® jerseys in support of The Plummer Home, a local Columbus organization helping veterans get back on their feet.

The first 1,000 fans attending the game will also receive a special Clingstones Trucker Cap giveaway featuring Realtree Advantage Classic camo, giving the night a unique look that celebrates baseball, community, and one of Realtree's most iconic camo patterns.

Throughout the evening, the Clingstones' game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting The Plummer Home. The organization provides residential living and assistance to veterans who have experienced life-altering challenges. This marks the second year the Clingstones and Realtree have partnered together to support a local Columbus-area cause.

"Realtree is deeply appreciative of our veterans and the sacrifices they have made for our country," said Bill Jordan, Founder & CEO of Realtree. "These are men and women who took care of us, and we believe it is our responsibility as a community to help take care of them when they return home, and support organizations that do just that. We are proud to join the Columbus Clingstones in supporting The Plummer Home and the important work they are doing right here in Columbus."

The Plummer Home is a faith-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on helping veterans transition toward healthier, more self-sufficient lives. Through residential support, accountability, character development, and community resources, the program helps veterans build the skills needed to make positive choices and maintain a stable lifestyle.

In addition to the May 28 game, The Plummer Home will host its annual Crawfish Boil the following Saturday, May 30, giving the community another opportunity to come together, enjoy fellowship, and support its mission.

Fans are encouraged to come out to the game, enjoy a great night with friends and family, bid on the game-worn Realtree jerseys, and support a meaningful cause for local veterans.







Southern League Stories from May 21, 2026

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