Game Info: May 21 vs. Chattanooga: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

Published on May 21, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Thursday, May 21, 2026 - 6:35 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup | Rocket City Trash Pandas (21-20) vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (24-17)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Austin Gordon (1-4, 6.11) vs. RHP Kevin Abel (3-2, 5.31)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

Thursday's Promotions:

Donation Drive (Baby Drive): The Trash Pandas will collect baby items, including diapers, formula, wipes, pull-ups, pacifiers, baby lotion, and muslin/swaddling blankets, to benefit Owen's House with the Downtown Rescue Mission. Fans who donate will receive 250 rewards points on the Trash Pandas Rewards App, and up to 10 raffle tickets to win Trash Pandas merch!

Throwback Thursday: The revamped Thursdays at Toyota Field in 2026 now include live music. The band L2K will be at the Rock Porch in right field from 5:00 pm to 6:30. On the field, the Pandas rock the retro pinstriped jerseys.

$3 Domestic Draft Beer: Each Thursday this season also includes $3 domestic drafts (Bud Light and Coors Light in the Bullpen Bar, and Budweiser and Yuengling in the Rock Porch).

Upcoming Promotions:

Friday: Halloween Night with Arx Mortis brings a haunted maze, costume contest, scout sleepover, and postgame fireworks presented by Pyro Shows.

Saturday: Harry Potter Weekend begins with specialty jersey auctions, themed drinks, a Super Carlin Brothers Meet & Greet, and fireworks presented by COUNTRY Financial.

Sunday: Harry Potter Weekend continues with a fleece blanket giveaway for the first 1,000 adults, family activities, Kids Run the Bases, and a third straight night of fireworks.

Featured Food Item of the Homestand:

Lookout Mountain Brisket Nachos: smoked and pulled brisket, fire-roasted poblano queso, finely shredded cheddar cheese, chives, on a bed of house-cooked tortilla chips, and served out of All Stars

Eat Your Opponent Dog:

Chattanooga Chili Chomper Bites: Golden-fried mini corndogs, topped with house-made skyline chili, piled high with finely shredded cheddar cheese, and served out of Bandits.

Featured Drink Special:

Lookout Lemonade: Irons One Whiskey, Lemonade, and Honey Syrup







Southern League Stories from May 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.