Blue Wahoos Celebrate America's 250th Birthday with Two-Day "Red, White and Wahoos" Fourth of July Party

Published on May 21, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Fans watch fireworks from Blue Wahoos Stadium, home of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Fans watch fireworks from Blue Wahoos Stadium, home of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced Thursday a two-day "Red, White and Wahoos" celebration of America's 250th birthday on July 3 and July 4 at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Following past one-day events at Blue Wahoos Stadium surrounding Independence Day, these back-to-back community events will feature music, fireworks and fun.

Both days feature waterslides, lawn games, wiffle ball, music, Blue Wahoos mascot Kazoo, concessions for purchase and fireworks. On July 3, the Blue Wahoos shoot off fireworks at 8:30. On July 4, fans will enjoy the sounds of Pensacola Symphony's annual "Symphony Sparks and Stars" show and view downtown fireworks presented by Greater Pensacola Chamber of Commerce and the Pensacola Young Professionals.

General admission tickets, which include access to the seating area and playing field, are on sale for $10. An upgraded ticket in the Hancock Whitney Club includes an elevated, covered view and a chef-catered dining experience - with a special tasting of American Born Whiskey and Moonshine on July 3. An additional ticket experience in the Coors Light Cold Zone, available on July 4 only, offers prime viewing access to the concert at Hunter Amphitheater in Community Maritime Park.

For ticket information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to create memorable experiences.

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Southern League Stories from May 21, 2026

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