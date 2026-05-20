Wahoos Back to .500 After 3-1 Win

Published on May 19, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Jacob Miller

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Jacob Miller(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Pensacola Wahoos returned to a .500 record (20-20) with a 3-1 win over the Columbus Clingstones Tuesday night.

The Clingstones struck first when David McCabe would plate Lizandro Espinoza on an RBI double in the first inning off of Blue Wahoos starter Jacob Miller. Pensacola, however, would even things up in the bottom half when three straight two-out hits from Fenwick Trimble, Dillon Lewis, and Ian Lewis Jr. would tie the game at 1-1.

After the first inning, the pitching would dominate with Miller allowing only one baserunner over the next four innings, capping line at 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, and 6 Ks. Jack Dashwood, Columbus' starter, would go 4.1 and only give up the one run. Luis Vargas (L, 3-3) would be the first out of the pen and, with a man on second and one out, get Trimble to line into an unassisted double play to the second baseman Cal Conley.

The Blue Wahoos offense would come back to life in the bottom of the 6th, when Garret Forrester would rip a 2-out, 2-strike double down the first-baseline, scoring Ian Lewis Jr. and giving his team a 2-1 lead. Two innings later, Trimble would send his 5th homer over the wall in left-center field to extend their lead to 3-1.

The Pensacola bullpen was lights out from the 6th inning on. Christian MacLeod (W, 1-0) would enter out of the bullpen in the 6th and would proceed to face the minimum through innings six and seven. Colby Martin (S, 2) would go the rest of the way with a three up, three down 8th inning and would proceed to pitch around a leadoff walk to lock down his second 6-out save of the year.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Clingstones on Wednesday. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 on YurView, Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. For ticket information, visit BlueWahoos.com.

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Southern League Stories from May 19, 2026

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