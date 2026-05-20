Game Info: May 19 vs. Chattanooga: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

Published on May 19, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Roster Moves:

5/18: C Josh Crouch voluntarily retired

8/19: C Alberto Rios transferred to Rocket City from Triple-A Salt Lake and placed on the Development List

8/19: OF Eljah Dunham reinstated from the Development List

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - 6:35 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup | Rocket City Trash Pandas (20-19) vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (23-16)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Bryce Osmond (1-2, 8.49) vs. RHP Jared Lyons (3-1, 3.94)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your four-legged friend to the ballpark on Tail Waggin' Tuesdays! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or out on the grass berm, and a pup cup from Sweet Space. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog upon entry, with all proceeds benefiting the Lifeline Pet Rescue. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game.

Pet Supplies Drive: Fans are encouraged to donate pet supplies each Tuesday, which will be donated at the end of the season.

Upcoming Promotions:

Wednesday: Enjoy $5 wine specials, Warfighter Wednesday tributes, and the Community Clubhouse Sale benefiting the Trash Pandas Foundation.

Thursday: Throwback Thursday features live music from L2K, retro jerseys, $3 domestic drafts, and a baby donation drive supporting Owen's House.

Friday: Halloween Night with Arx Mortis brings a haunted maze, costume contest, scout sleepover, and postgame fireworks presented by Pyro Shows.

Saturday: Harry Potter Weekend begins with specialty jersey auctions, themed drinks, a Super Carlin Brothers Meet & Greet, and fireworks presented by COUNTRY Financial.

Sunday: Harry Potter Weekend continues with a fleece blanket giveaway for the first 1,000 adults, family activities, Kids Run the Bases, and a third straight night of fireworks.

Featured Food Item of the Homestand:

Looktou Mountain Brisket Nachos: smoked and pulled brisket, fire-roasted poblano queso, finely shredded cheddar cheese, chives, on a bed of house-cooked tortilla chips, and served out of All Stars

Eat Your Opponent Dog:

Chattanooga Chili Chomper Bites: Golden-fried mini corndogs, topped with house-made skyline chili, piled high with finely shredded cheddar cheese, and served out of Bandits.

Featured Drink Special:

Lookout Lemonade: Irons One Whiskey, Lemonade, and Honey Syrup







Southern League Stories from May 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.