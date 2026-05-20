Clingstones Outmatched by Pensacola Pitching in 3-1 Series Opening Loss

Published on May 19, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







PENSACOLA, FL. - The Columbus Clingstones (19-20) took the games first lead, but could not manage enough offense to keep pace with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (20-20) in a narrow 3-1 series opening loss on Tuesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Decisive Plays: Columbus opened the scoring with an RBI double from Luke Waddell in the first inning, but three-consecutive two-out hits from Pensacola tied the game in the bottom of the first. The 1-1 tie held until the sixth inning, when an RBI double from Garret Forrester gave the Wahoos a 2-1 lead. A solo home run from Fenwick Trimble in the eighth inning made it 3-1. Columbus got the tying runs aboard in the ninth, but a strikeout ended their efforts for a late rally.

Key Contributors: Waddell (1-for-3, 2B, RBI) produced the Clingstones only run of the game while Tyler LaPorte (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO) looked sharp again in relief. For Pensacola, Trimble (2-for-4, 2B, HR, RBI) had two of the three extra-base hits, while the Wahoos bullpen combined for 4.0 innings of scoreless work.

Notable: Columbus falls to 1-7 in series openers this season. The Clingstones are now 3-10 all-time at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Waddell extended his on-base streak to 14 games.

Next Game (Wednesday, May 20): Columbus at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m. ET at Blue Wahoos Stadium. RHP Shay Schanaman (2-2, 5.49 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Alex Williams (0-4, 6.75 ERA) for Pensacola. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, May 26): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from May 19, 2026

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