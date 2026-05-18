Clingstones and GHSA Join Forces for 2026 State Finals at Synovus Park

Published on May 18, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones, in partnership with the Columbus Sports Council, today announced that Synovus Park will host the 2026 Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Baseball State Championships from May 22-25.

"We are excited for the opportunity to host the GHSA Baseball State Championships at Synovus Park," said GHSA Executive Director Tim Scott. "We are grateful for our partnership with the Columbus Sports Council and the Columbus Clingstones in helping provide a great championship experience for our schools and communities. We wish all participating teams the best of luck as you compete for a Georgia State Championship."

The GHSA Class A Division I and Class 3A championship series will be contested in a best-of-three format at Synovus Park:

2026 GHSA Baseball State Championship Schedule

Friday, May 22

11:00 a.m. - Class A Division I Doubleheader (Gordon Lee vs. Vidalia)

Saturday, May 23

12:00 p.m. - Gordon Lee vs. Vidalia (If necessary)

5:00 p.m. - Class 3A Doubleheader (Troup County vs. Pickens County)

Monday, May 25

6:00 p.m. - Troup County vs. Pickens County (If necessary)

"Hosting a championship series with the tradition and significance of the GHSA Baseball State Championships is a tremendous opportunity for our organization and the Columbus community," said Clingstones General Manager Pete Laven. "It is a privilege to welcome the schools, players, and supporters from across Georgia who have earned the opportunity to compete for a state title at Synovus Park."

For more information on tickets and game times, visit GHSA.net.







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