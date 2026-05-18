Smokies Series Recap: Knoxville Smokies @ Columbus Clingstones

Published on May 18, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Knoxville Smokies News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - After five games filled with momentum swings, late-inning drama, and big performances on both sides, the Smokies entered Sunday's finale with a chance to salvage a split in Columbus. Knoxville had already experienced everything from walk-off heartbreak to dominant wins powered by the long ball, and with the Clingstones holding a 3-2 edge in the series, the finale carried postseason-style intensity. What followed was another back-and-forth battle that ultimately came down to the final inning, and one swing that completely changed the outcome of the series.

Game 1: Offensive Explosion Starts the Week Off Strong

The Smokies kept rolling Tuesday night in Columbus, using power at the plate and another strong pitching performance to extend their winning streak to five games. Karson Simas set the tone immediately, blasting a leadoff homer on the very first pitch of the game to give Knoxville an instant spark. Alex Ramirez followed with a solo shot of his own in the second inning as the Smokies continued to pressure Columbus offensively and build an early advantage. Knoxville consistently put together quality at-bats throughout the night, forcing the Clingstones to play from behind from the opening inning on.

After Columbus scored twice through the first three innings, the Smokies pitching staff slammed the door the rest of the way. Knoxville held the Clingstones scoreless over the final six innings, allowing the offense to gradually pull away late in the game. Andy Garriola added another big swing in the eighth inning with his eighth homer of the season before the Smokies erupted for four runs in the ninth to put the game completely out of reach. Behind the balanced effort on both sides of the ball, Knoxville rolled to an 8-2 victory and improved to 19-15 on the season.

Game 2: Smokies' Win Streak Snapped in Columbus

The Smokies saw their five-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday night after Columbus used a big middle stretch offensively to take control of the game. Knoxville jumped out early for the second straight night as Alex Ramirez ripped an RBI double in the opening inning to give the Smokies a quick lead. After Columbus answered with three early runs, Knoxville battled back in the third inning behind RBI doubles from Karson Simas and Ramirez to even the game at 3-3. The Smokies continued to apply pressure offensively throughout the night, collecting timely extra-base hits to stay within striking distance.

Columbus ultimately pulled away thanks to a four-run surge across the fourth and fifth innings, highlighted by a two-run homer from Jordan Groshans, who finished a perfect 4-for-4 with five RBIs. Knoxville made one final push in the sixth inning when Carter Trice launched a solo homer and Ariel Armas followed with an RBI double to trim the deficit to one run. However, the Clingstones answered with three insurance runs in the eighth inning to put the game out of reach, handing the Smokies a 9-5 loss.

Game 3: Back in the Win Column

The Smokies leaned on dominant pitching and the long ball Wednesday night, using three home runs to power past the Clingstones in game three of the series. Knoxville wasted little time getting the offense rolling as Carter Trice and Ethan Hearn each launched solo homers early in the game to give the Smokies momentum. Alex Ramirez added the biggest swing of the night in the fifth inning, crushing a two-run shot that helped Knoxville create separation. Four of Knoxville's five runs came via the home run, continuing the club's recent surge in power production.

On the mound, the Smokies pitching staff turned in one of its strongest performances of the series, combining to allow no earned runs while striking out 12 batters. Jake Knapp got the start and was electric in limited work, striking out five of the eight hitters he faced across 2.2 scoreless innings. Jace Beck earned the victory out of the bullpen after tossing three strong innings, allowing just two hits and one unearned run. Knoxville's relievers continued to shut the door from there as the Smokies rolled to a 5-1 victory.

Game 4: Workinger's Walk-Off Sends Smokies to Crushing Loss

The Smokies battled all night Friday, overcoming an early three-run deficit and putting themselves in position for a crucial road win before the game slipped away in the final inning. Knoxville continued its trend of fast starts, scoring in the first inning for the fourth straight game this series, but Columbus answered with four runs through the opening three frames to take control early. The Smokies responded in the fifth inning thanks to a massive swing from Carter Trice, who crushed a game-tying three-run homer, his sixth of the season, to even the contest at 4-4. Knoxville's offense continued to grind out quality plate appearances throughout the night, collecting seven hits and drawing six walks while clawing back into the game.

Brooks Caple turned in another solid outing on the mound, working six innings while allowing four runs and striking out six hitters to keep Knoxville within striking distance. The Smokies bullpen carried a one run lead into the ninth inning before Columbus mounted one final rally. A bloop double and a walk quickly put pressure on Knoxville in the bottom of the frame, setting the stage for Ethan Workinger, who grounded a two-run single into left field to end the night in walk-off fashion. After fighting all the way back from an early hole, the Smokies ultimately fell 6-5 in heartbreaking fashion.

Game 5: McCabe's Big Night Pushes Clingstones Ahead in Series

The Smokies and Clingstones traded momentum throughout game five on Saturday night as Knoxville looked to gain the upper hand in the series. Columbus struck first in the second inning, but the Smokies answered in the third after Karson Simas scored on a fielding error before Owen Ayers added a sacrifice fly to center field to give Knoxville a brief 2-1 lead. The advantage was short-lived, however, as David McCabe responded immediately with a towering solo homer over the batter's eye in center to even the game. Columbus continued to apply pressure in the middle innings, adding two runs in the fifth before McCabe delivered again with a two-run double in the seventh.

Knoxville collected six hits offensively, but the Smokies struggled to capitalize consistently against Columbus starter Garrett Baumann, who struck out 11 over seven dominant innings. Tyler Schlaffer kept Knoxville within striking distance early, allowing two runs while striking out six across four innings, but the Smokies bullpen gave up four runs over the final four frames. Knoxville also struck out a season-high 15 times in the contest. By night's end, the Clingstones claimed a 6-2 victory, handing the Smokies a loss in game five and pushing Knoxville behind 3-2 in the series.

Game 6: Big Comeback Win Extends the Win Streak to Four

The Smokies pulled off a stunning comeback victory on Sunday afternoon, rallying in the ninth inning to defeat the Clingstones and earn a split of the six-game series in Columbus. Knoxville found itself down to its final strike twice in the top of the ninth inning trailing 3-1 before the offense suddenly came alive. After back-to-back walks extended the inning, Edgar Alvarez delivered the defining swing of the day, launching a three-run homer to right field to flip the game on its head and give the Smokies their first lead since the early innings. Knoxville had scored its first run back in the third inning after taking advantage of a Columbus error, but struggled to break through again until the dramatic ninth-inning rally.

The Clingstones briefly appeared in control after Cal Conley crushed a two-run homer in the fourth inning to give Columbus the lead, and Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. added an inside-the-park home run in the eighth inning to extend the advantage to 3-1. Knoxville's pitching staff, however, kept the game within reach all afternoon. Frankie Scalzo Jr. opened with two scoreless innings while Nick Dean and Evan Taylor combined to cover the middle frames. Jackson Kirkpatrick earned the win despite allowing the inside-the-park homer in the eighth, and Marino Santy shut the door in the ninth for his first save of his professional career. Behind Alvarez's clutch blast, the Smokies stormed back for a dramatic 4-3 victory to finish the road trip with a series split.

Wrap Up

The Smokies battled through one of their toughest and most entertaining series of the season this week in Columbus, ultimately earning a hard-fought split against the Clingstones. Knoxville opened the series with a win powered by the long ball and strong pitching before the middle of the week featured a pair of heartbreaking losses, including a walk-off defeat on Friday night. The Smokies responded in dramatic fashion in Sunday's finale, rallying from a two-run deficit in the ninth inning behind Edgar Alvarez's clutch three-run homer to secure the split and cap off a rollercoaster six-game set. Knoxville homered nine times during the series and continued to show its ability to battle back in big moments throughout the week.

A major reason for the Smokies' offensive success was the scorching hot bat of Alex Ramirez, who put together one of the best weeks of any hitter in the Southern League. Ramirez slashed .440/.444/.760 with a 1.204 OPS across the six games while collecting 11 hits, two home runs, and a league-leading 10 RBIs. He consistently delivered in key situations throughout the series and helped anchor a Knoxville offense that scored 29 runs across the six games. The Smokies also continued to receive strong contributions from Carter Trice, Karson Simas, and Edgar Alvarez while the pitching staff combined for several dominant outings to keep Knoxville competitive in every game of the series. Next, the Smokies return home to host the Montgomery Biscuits for the first time this season.

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Southern League Stories from May 18, 2026

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