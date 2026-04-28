North Division Clash: Smokies Roll into Rocket City

Published on April 28, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Knoxville Smokies News Release







MADISON, AL - The Knoxville Smokies hit the road this week looking to bounce back after a tough series, and they won't have to look far for motivation. Waiting for them are the Rocket City Trash Pandas, who sit just one game back in the Southern League North standings. At 10-11, Knoxville holds a slim edge over Rocket City (9-12), with both clubs chasing the division-leading Chattanooga Lookouts in what's shaping up to be an early-season race.

This marks the second meeting between the two teams already this year, and the Smokies will look to carry over the success they found at home. Knoxville took four of six in the first series at Covenant Health Park, all four wins coming in comeback fashion, showcasing the club's ability to respond under pressure and flip games late.

Now, the challenge shifts to doing it on the road. For the Smokies, this series is about regaining momentum and creating separation in a tightly packed standings picture. For Rocket City, it's a chance to even the score and leapfrog Knoxville. Either way, with both teams trying to gain ground on the top spot, this series has the feel of one that could swing early-season momentum in a big way

First pitch for the series is set for 7:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday night at Toyota Field.

Knoxville's identity early in the season has been built on resilience and discipline at the plate. The Smokies have already racked up eight comeback wins - tied for the second most in all of Double-A - proving they're never out of a game. That same grind shows up in their approach, as Knoxville has worked a league-high 145 full counts while drawing the second-most walks in the league. It's a lineup that forces pitchers to earn every out.

The next step, however, lies on the mound. The Smokies are still searching for consistency from their starting staff, entering the series with an 8.26 ERA - the highest mark in Double-A. There's upside, though, with talent across the roster, including five of the Chicago Cubs top 30 prospects, giving Knoxville plenty of reason to believe the pieces are in place for a turnaround.

Rocket City enters this series with its own set of challenges, particularly on the pitching side. The Trash Pandas are the only team in the Southern League with a higher team ERA than Knoxville, sitting at 6.17, and they've also surrendered the second-most home runs in the league - a combination that can quickly swing games.

Still, there are signs of life. Rocket City is coming off a hard-fought split against Birmingham, showing they can hang with one of the division's top teams. With an opportunity to gain ground in the standings and flip the script against Knoxville, the Trash Pandas will look to capitalize on their home field and tighten things up on the mound in this series.

Players to Watch

One of the hottest bats in the system arrives in Knoxville with serious momentum. Owen Ayers, 24-years-old, was promoted on April 20 after tearing through High-A, where he slashed .372/.481/.860 with a jaw-dropping 1.341 OPS across 11 games. His six home runs at the time of his call-up were tied for the most at the level, showcasing legit power from behind the plate. Ayers wasted little time adjusting to Double-A, picking up his first hit on April 22 against the Chattanooga Lookouts and launching his first homer just days later on April 25. If that power surge carries over, he adds another dangerous dimension to the Smokies lineup.

In his first season with the Chicago Cubs organization, Alex Ramirez is putting together a breakout campaign. Through his first 20 games, he's on pace for a massive season - projecting out to 124 RBIs, 41 doubles, and 35 stolen bases over a full 138-game slate. It's a rare blend of gap power and speed, and his ability to impact the game in multiple ways makes him one of the most dynamic players in this series.

For Rocket City, it starts with Wade Meckler, who has been the tone-setter at the top of the lineup. Meckler leads the club with a .379 batting average and a 1.055 OPS, consistently finding ways to get on base and create scoring opportunities. With 20 games of MLB experience under his belt with the San Francisco Giants in 2023 after beginning this season in Triple-A, he brings a polished, advanced approach that makes him one of the toughest outs in the Southern League.

Right behind him is Raudi Rodriguez, one of the top prospects in the Los Angeles Angels system and a key run producer for the Trash Pandas. Rodriguez leads the team with three home runs and ranks second with 15 RBIs, while also showing impressive discipline at the plate with 16 walks to just 17 strikeouts. That combination of patience and power gives Rocket City a dangerous bat capable of changing a game with one swing.

Probable Pitching Matchups

4/28 Tuesday, 7:05 PM ET

RHP Yenrri Rojas vs. RHP Joel Hurtado

4/29 Wednesday, 12:05 PM ET

RHP Grant Kipp vs. RHP Jose Gonzalez

4/30 Thursday, 7:35 PM ET

RHP Jake Knapp vs. RHP Bryce Osmond

5/1 Friday, 7:35 PM ET

RHP Tyler Schlaffer vs. RHP Ryan Costeiu

5/2 Saturday, 7:35 PM ET

RHP Nick Dean vs. RHP Austin Gordon

5/3 Sunday, 3:05 PM ET

RHP Yenrri Rojas vs. RHP Joel Hurtado

With both teams hovering around .500 and the standings tightly packed, this series carries more weight than your typical early-season matchup. The Smokies will look to lean on their patient, battle-tested offense while searching for answers on the mound, while Rocket City aims to capitalize at home and flip the script from their first meeting. With momentum up for grabs and both clubs chasing the division-leading Chattanooga Lookouts, expect a competitive, back-and-forth series that could go a long way in shaping the early trajectory of the Southern League North race.

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Southern League Stories from April 28, 2026

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