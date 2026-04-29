Lewis Jr. Homers, But Bullpen Falters in Loss to Shuckers

Published on April 28, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Jacob Miller

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Jacob Miller(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos twice came back from early deficits in their homestand opener against the Biloxi Shuckers on Tuesday night, but surrendered five late runs in a 7-2 loss.

Jacob Miller turned in his best start of the season, allowing one earned run over 5.2 innings for the Blue Wahoos. The Shuckers scored an unearned run in the second inning on a Brendan Jones fielding error and Blake Burke RBI groundout, but the Blue Wahoos answered in the home half on a Fenwick Trimble RBI single.

Burke homered off Miller in the top of the sixth to put Biloxi ahead 2-1. It was the league-leading eighth of the season for Burke, with four coming against the Blue Wahoos.

Ian Lewis Jr. answered in dramatic fashion in the bottom of the seventh, lacing a game-tying home run to left field off Shuckers reliever Jesús Broca (W, 1-1). It was the first at the Double-A level for Lewis Jr., who homered six times in 2025.

The Shuckers took the lead for good in the top of the eighth against Blue Wahoos reliever Colby Martin (L, 1-1). Damon Keith hit the first pitch of the inning for a solo homer, the first allowed by Martin in his professional career. Two walks, two singles and two wild pitches followed as the Shuckers scored four runs for a 6-2 lead.

Eduardo Garcia capped the night with an RBI single in the ninth inning for a 7-2 Shuckers win.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biloxi Shuckers on Wednesday. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 on YurView, Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. For ticket information, visit BlueWahoos.com.

For game highlights, click here. Lewis Jr. Homers, but Bullpen Falters in Loss to Shuckers Written by Erik Bremer PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos twice came back from early deficits in their homestand opener against the Biloxi Shuckers on Tuesday night, but surrendered five late runs in a 7-2 loss.

Jacob Miller turned in his best start of the season, allowing one earned run over 5.2 innings for the Blue Wahoos. The Shuckers scored an unearned run in the second inning on a Brendan Jones fielding error and Blake Burke RBI groundout, but the Blue Wahoos answered in the home half on a Fenwick Trimble RBI single.

Burke homered off Miller in the top of the sixth to put Biloxi ahead 2-1. It was the league-leading eighth of the season for Burke, with four coming against the Blue Wahoos.

Ian Lewis Jr. answered in dramatic fashion in the bottom of the seventh, lacing a game-tying home run to left field off Shuckers reliever Jesús Broca (W, 1-1). It was the first at the Double-A level for Lewis Jr., who homered six times in 2025.

The Shuckers took the lead for good in the top of the eighth against Blue Wahoos reliever Colby Martin (L, 1-1). Damon Keith hit the first pitch of the inning for a solo homer, the first allowed by Martin in his professional career. Two walks, two singles and two wild pitches followed as the Shuckers scored four runs for a 6-2 lead.

Eduardo Garcia capped the night with an RBI single in the ninth inning for a 7-2 Shuckers win.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biloxi Shuckers on Wednesday. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 on YurView, Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. For ticket information, visit BlueWahoos.com.

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Southern League Stories from April 28, 2026

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