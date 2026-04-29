Five Unanswered Runs Aid Shuckers in Beatdown of Blue Wahoos

Published on April 28, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Damon Keith

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Damon Keith(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (12-10) used a four-run eighth inning to propel them over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 7-2 on Tuesday night. The Shuckers scored five unanswered runs over the final two frames to secure the win.

It all began with a Blake Burke RBI-groundout in the third, which would be countered by a Fenwick Trimble RBI-single in the home half. Burke would put the Shuckers back in the lead in the sixth with his eighth home run of the season, which travelled 404 feet at 113 mph. Ian Lewis Jr. brought it back to tie game for the Blue Wahoos with his first homer of the year in the seventh. It took one pitch for the Shuckers to pounce in the aforementioned eighth inning with a 386 foot, 104 mph Damon Keith dinger, with Eduardo Garcia and Dasan Brown coming home to score on wild pitches, capped off by a Jheremy Vargas RBI-base hit. Eduardo Garcia got in on the fun with an RBI-single of his own in the ninth.

Jheremy Vargas had the lone multi-hit performance for the Shuckers, with Blake Burke being the only player to drive in two runs as well.

Jesus Broca (1-1) got the win, with Stiven Cruz (1.0ip, 2k) and Mark Manfredi Sr. (1.0ip, 2k) delivering shutout performances out of the bullpen. The starter Bishop Letson also hurled a season-high five frames, striking out six batters in that span. Colby Martin took the loss for the Blue Wahoos.

The Shuckers' next battle against the Blue Wahoos for the second of six games in Pensacola is on Wednesday evening. Tyson Hardin (0-1, 6.19) gets the ball for Biloxi against Alex Williams (0-3, 8.78) for Pensacola. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from April 28, 2026

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