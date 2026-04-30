O'Rae, Burke Extend Streaks, Shuckers Drop Game Two of Series to Blue Wahoos

Published on April 29, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Dylan O'Rae

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Lyndon Terrell) Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Dylan O'Rae(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Lyndon Terrell)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (12-11) fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (9-14), 12-4, at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Wednesday night. Despite the loss, Damon Keith continued his hot streak, extending his hit streak to consecutive games with a two-RBI single. During the streak, Keith is hitting .333 (9-for-27) with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI.

Keith's two-RBI single in the first game gave the Shuckers an early lead before the Blue Wahoos tied the game in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single from Ryan Ignoffo and a balk that allowed Fenwick Trimble to score from third. The Blue Wahoos took the lead in the bottom of the second with a solo home run to left-center from Emaarion Boyd and Gage Miller made it 4-2 in the fourth with an RBI single. In the fifth, the Shuckers made it 4-3 with an RBI bases-loaded walk to Mike Boeve. Pensacola then scored eight unanswered runs between the fifth and seventh innings, including a three-run home run from Fenwick Trimble in the fifth, an RBI double from Ryan Ignoffo, an RBI single from Ian Lewis Jr. and a two-run home run from Gage Miller in the seventh, making it 12-3. The Shuckers scored their final run of the night with a sacrifice fly from Jesús Made in the ninth, scoring Matthew Wood from third.

At the plate, Dylan O'Rae (22g) and Blake Burke (23g) each extended their on-base streaks, the two longest at the Double-A level this season. O'Rae also recorded two stolen bases and enters Thursday needing three to become the third player in the Southern League since 2005 to reach 20 stolen bases in a month.

The Shuckers return to action on Thursday at Blue Wahoos Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Jaron DeBerry (2-2, 3.86) is slated to start for the Shuckers against Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (0-1, 8.49) for the Blue Wahoos. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from April 29, 2026

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