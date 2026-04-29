Biscuits Hold off Late Surge, Edge Columbus 6-5

Published on April 29, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits first baseman Xavier Isaac

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits first baseman Xavier Isaac(Montgomery Biscuits)

COLUMBUS, GA - The Montgomery Biscuits built an early lead and held on late to defeat the Columbus Clingstones 6-5 on Wednesday morning at Synovus Park.

The Biscuits (10-12) wasted no time jumping ahead in the first inning behind Jadher Areinamo, who launched a two-run homer to left-center field to open the scoring. Later in the frame, Kenny Piper added an RBI double to make it 3-0.

Montgomery kept the pressure on in the second inning when Cooper Kinney lined an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-0. Columbus answered with a run in the bottom half, but the Biscuits responded again in the third as Gregory Barrios drove in a run on a groundout to make it 5-1.

In the fifth inning, Xavier Isaac added more breathing room with a solo home run to center field, pushing the lead to 6-1. The homer marked his fifth across his last six games and the first time a Montgomery hitter has homered in three straight games since Junior Caminero in 2023.

On the mound, Jack Kartsonas set the tone early, tossing four strong innings and allowing just one unearned run.

The bullpen followed with solid work through the middle innings, as Jackson Lancaster and Tommy McCollum combined to keep Columbus in check. McCollum (1-1) earned the win with two scoreless frames.

Columbus (12-10) made things interesting late. A solo homer in the sixth cut into the deficit, and a three-run rally in the ninth inning brought the tying run into scoring position.

With the lead trimmed to one, Owen Wild entered and recorded the final out to secure his third save of the season and preserve the 6-5 win.

Kinney led the offense with three hits, while Areinamo and Isaac each provided key home runs. Piper chipped in with two doubles as Montgomery totaled nine hits on the day.

Despite the late push from Columbus, the Biscuits' early offense proved to be the difference as they held on to win the series opener.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the upcoming two week homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds) that spans from May 5-10 and the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers) from May 12-17 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from April 29, 2026

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