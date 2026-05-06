Big Inning Buries Biscuits: Chattanooga Cruises Past Montgomery 11-1

Published on May 6, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits shortstop Gregory Barrios

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits shortstop Gregory Barrios(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits were unable to recover from a pair of big innings by Chattanooga, falling 11-1 on Wednesday morning at DABOS Park.

Chattanooga (19-10) broke things open with a six-run fourth inning and never looked back, adding three more in the fifth to take firm control.

After three scoreless frames, the Lookouts sent 11 men to the plate in the fourth. RBI hits from Shane Sasaki, Ryan McCrystal, and Carlos Jorge, along with a two-run double by Dominic Pitelli, highlighted the rally as Chattanooga surged ahead 6-0.

The damage continued in the fifth when Pitelli launched a three-run homer to right, stretching the advantage to 9-0.

Montgomery (15-14) managed its lone run in the sixth. Will Simpson delivered an RBI single to score Austin Overn, trimming the deficit to 9-1, but that would be the only breakthrough against a strong Chattanooga pitching staff.

The Lookouts tacked on two more in the ninth behind RBI singles from McCrystal and Leo Balcazar to cap the scoring.

Overn led the Biscuits with a pair of hits, while Jorge and Balcazar paced Chattanooga with multi-hit efforts in a 15-hit day.

On the mound, Chris Clark (0-1) took the loss after allowing five runs over 3.1 innings. Jonathan Harmon (3-0) earned the win for Chattanooga with six solid innings, limiting Montgomery to one run on seven hits.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the upcoming two week homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds) that spans from May 5-10 and the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers) from May 12-17 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from May 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.