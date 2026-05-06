Big Inning Downs Wahoos for Second Straight Game

Published on May 6, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Gabe Bierman

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Gabe Bierman(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Blue Wahoos dropped their second straight game against Rocket City by a final score of 10-1.

Pensacola starter Alex Williams (L, 0-4) worked around a bases loaded jam in the top of the second before the 'Hoos offense gave him a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third, courtesy of a Fenwick Trimble RBI single that scored Emaarion Boyd.

That lead would last until Pensacola's defensive woes would impact the top of the fifth inning. After a leadoff single from Mac McCroskey, Wahoos shortstop Cristian Hernández would drop a routine pop up off the bat of Arol Vera. Both those runners would come around to score on a couple of RBI fielder's choices from Kyren Paris and Gustavo Campero.

Tucker Flint's RBI single would drive Williams from the game after 4.1 innings. Luis Palacios would be immediately greeted by another dropped flyball, this time by Fenwick Trimble on a Raudi Rodriguez batted ball, scoring the fourth and final run of the inning.

The Trash Pandas would add six more runs the rest of the way, scoring one in the sixth and five in the ninth, batting nine while doing so. The Pensacola offense would go quiet for the remainder of the game, sealing their fate. Jose Rodriguez (W, 2-1) earned the win for Rocket City after going 6.0 innings and allowing just one run while striking out nine.

The bright spots came from Fenwick Trimble, who doubled and walked while going 3-3, and Colby Martin, who had his best outing of the year, pitching two scoreless innings on one hit and one walk.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Trash Pandas on Thursday evening. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 on YurView, Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. For ticket information, visit BlueWahoos.com.

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Southern League Stories from May 6, 2026

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