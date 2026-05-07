Stones Erase Six-Run Deficit, Stun Shuckers in 8-7 Thriller
Published on May 6, 2026 under Southern League (SL)
Columbus Clingstones News Release
BILOXI, MS. - Matthew Wood's first-inning grand slam gave the Biloxi Shuckers (12-17) a commanding 6-0 lead, but the Columbus Clingstones (15-14) clawed back with six unanswered runs to steal an 8-7 victory Wednesday night at Keesler Federal Park.
Decisive Plays: The grand slam from Wood capped a six-run first inning from Biloxi. Columbus chipped away with two runs in the second inning, including a solo home run from Jordan Groshans (7). A solo home run from Blake Burke gave Biloxi a 7-2 lead after two innings. Columbus erupted for a five-run top of the third, tying the game at 7-7 on a three-run double from Tyler Tolve with two outs. The scoring dried up as the game went along, until Adam Zebrowski scorched a go-ahead solo home run (6) in the seventh inning to put the Stones ahead for good. Tyler LaPorte (S, 1) retired Biloxi in order in the ninth to complete the comeback.
Key Contributors: Zebrowski (3-for-4, HR, RBI) and Groshans (1-for-4, HR, RBI) powered the offense while Tolve (1-for-5, 2B, 3 RBI) changed the game with his three-run double. The Columbus bullpen of Jacob Wallace, Elison Joseph, Luis Vargas, and LaPorte provided 8.1 innings of one-run relief while striking out 13. For Biloxi, Wood (1-for-4, HR, RBI) and Burke (2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI) established big leads early in the night.
Notable: Columbus recorded its largest comeback victory of the season while tying the franchise record for its largest comeback win, previously achieved after a six-run comeback on April 8, 2025, at Biloxi. Tolve recorded his first Double-A hit since August 7, 2024, for the Mississippi Braves in his fourth game with Columbus. Groshans tallied his seventh home run of the season, equaling his single-season best set in 2021 with Double-A New Hampshire.
Next Game (Thursday, May 7): Columbus at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m. ET at Keesler Federal Park. RHP Shay Schanaman (2-0, 4.05 ERA) makes the start for Columbus against RHP Manuel Rodriguez (1-2, 5.64 ERA) for Biloxi. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, May 12): Columbus vs. Knoxville, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.
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