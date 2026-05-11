Columbus Splits Mother's Day Doubleheader with Biloxi (5.10.26)

Published on May 10, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







BILOXI, MS. - A career performance at the plate for Luke Waddell pushed the Columbus Clingstones (16-16) to a doubleheader split with the Biloxi Shuckers (14-18) on Sunday at Keesler Federal Park. Columbus won the series 3-2.

Decisive Plays (Game 1): Waddell delivered an RBI double to put Columbus in front 1-0. A solo home run from Blake Burke and an RBI single from Mike Boeve gave Biloxi a 2-1 lead. Trailing 3-1 in the third inning, Patrick Clohisy barreled a solo home run (1) to make it 3-2. A two-run fifth inning gave Columbus a 4-3 lead after a sacrifice fly from David McCabe but a grand slam from Matthew Wood pushed Biloxi to an 8-4 lead. Trailing 9-4, McCabe smashed a two-run homer (10) to get Columbus back on the board.

Decisive Plays (Game 2): Waddell again put Columbus in front with an RBI single in the first inning. An RBI single from Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. and a grand slam from Waddell (3) broke the game open in the second inning and gave Columbus a 6-0 lead. After another solo homer from Burke in the fourth, Kilpatrick Jr. robbed a home run from Wood to keep Columbus ahead by five runs. Blane Abeyta retired the side in order in the seventh to hand Columbus the win.

Key Contributors (Game 1): Clohisy (2-for-4, HR, RBI), McCabe (1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI), and Waddell (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) drove the Columbus offense. For Biloxi, Burke (3-for-4, HR, RBI) and Wood (1-for-3, HR, 4 RBI) powered the Shuckers.

Key Contributors (Game 2): Waddell (2-for-3, HR, 5 RBI) and Kilpatrick Jr. (1-for-3, RBI, 2 SB) represented the scoring for Columbus while Owen Hackman (3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO) was strong in his start. For Biloxi, Burke recorded another home run.

Notable: Waddell recorded a single-game career high of 5 RBI in game two. Columbus recorded its 50th home run of the season on the solo home run by Clohisy. The Clingstones scored 5 or more runs in each game of the series.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, May 12): Columbus vs. Knoxville, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from May 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.