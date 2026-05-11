Blue Wahoos Nearly No-Hit by Hurtado, Trash Pandas in Homestand Finale

Published on May 10, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Luis Moreno

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Luis Moreno(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos dropped the final game of their series and homestand against the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Sunday afternoon, falling 2-1 while managing just one hit.

A Cristian Hernández RBI single with two outs in the seventh inning was the only thing separating Joel Hurtado (W, 2-1) and three Rocket City relievers from the third no-hitter in Trash Pandas history. For the Blue Wahoos, it was the 14th time in franchise history that the offense collected one hit in a game.

Hurtado was staked to an early 1-0 lead, as David Calabrese drew a leadoff walk in the first inning and scored on a Gustavo Campero RBI single. That would be the only run allowed by Luis Moreno (L, 0-2), who settled in and worked a season-high 5.0 innings of one-run ball.

The Trash Pandas added a run in the sixth against reliever Jack Sellinger, as Campero singled and scored on a two-out RBI double from Matthew Lugo.

Hurtado completed 6.0 no-hit innings with only a walk and error keeping him from perfection, but departed with 70 pitches thrown after issuing a leadoff walk to Ryan Ignoffo in the seventh inning. Hernández laced a two-out single up the middle to break up the no-hit bid and bring the score to 2-1, but was left at second base as Lucas Mahlstedt struck out Jay Beshears with the potential tying run at second base.

Camden Minacci and Luke Murphy (S, 4) each worked 1-2-3 innings to lock down the Rocket City win and secure just their second series win against the Blue Wahoos since entering the Southern League in 2021.

After an off day Monday, the Blue Wahoos begin a six-game road series against the Chattanooga Lookouts, Double-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, on Tuesday night. First pitch from Erlanger Park is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 4:55 on YurView, Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. For ticket information, visit BlueWahoos.com.

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Southern League Stories from May 10, 2026

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