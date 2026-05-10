Milbrandt Enchants, Praytor Hits Tater in Wahoos Win
Published on May 9, 2026 under Southern League (SL)
Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos won their second nailbiter in a row on Saturday night, beating the Rocket City Trash Pandas 1-0 thanks to a dominant pitching performance from Karson Milbrandt and a big swing from Sam Praytor.
Milbrandt (W, 2-1) completed 6.0 innings for the third consecutive start, scattering two harmless singles and two walks while striking out a season-high nine batters. In doing so, he lowered his ERA to a Southern League-leading 1.48.
Rocket City's Austin Gordon (L, 1-3) was nearly as good, but surrendered a solo homer to Sam Praytor in the bottom of the fifth in what proved to be the game's only run. Praytor, who was activated off the injured list on Thursday, finished 2-for-3 in his first Blue Wahoos game of the season.
Mason Vinyard contributed 2.0 scoreless innings of relief, and Kade Bragg (S, 1) worked a spotless ninth to finish off the combined three-hit shutout. It was Pensacola's first shutout win of the season, and their first 1-0 win since August 1, 2025.
The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Trash Pandas, and their longest homestand of the season, on Sunday afternoon. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 4:00 on YurView, Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. For ticket information, visit BlueWahoos.com.
Southern League Stories from May 9, 2026
- Barons Nearly Rally to Beat Smokies - Birmingham Barons
- Rocket City Drops 1-0 Pitchers' Duel in Pensacola - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Biscuits Capitalize on Chattanooga Errors in 8-3 Win - Montgomery Biscuits
- Milbrandt Enchants, Praytor Hits Tater in Wahoos Win - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Rain Postpones Doubleheader for Columbus, Biloxi on Saturday - Columbus Clingstones
- Shuckers, Clingstones Postponed on Saturday in Biloxi - Biloxi Shuckers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Pensacola Blue Wahoos Stories
- Milbrandt Enchants, Praytor Hits Tater in Wahoos Win
- Lewis Jr. Homers in 7-3 Loss
- Big Inning Downs Wahoos for Second Straight Game
- Early Lead Slips Aways as Wahoos Fall to Trash Pandas
- Pensacola Blue Wahoos vs Rocket City Trash Pandas May 5-10, 2026 - Homestand Highlights