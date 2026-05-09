Rain Postpones Doubleheader for Columbus, Biloxi on Saturday

Published on May 9, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







BILOXI, MS. - Persistent rain throughout the afternoon and into the evening in Biloxi forced the postponement of game four and five of a six-game series between the Columbus Clingstones (15-15) and the Biloxi Shuckers (13-17). The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, May 10. The first pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. ET.

Next Game (Sunday, May 10): Columbus at Biloxi, 1:05 p.m. ET at Keesler Federal Park. Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, May 12): Columbus vs. Knoxville, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from May 9, 2026

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