Rain Postpones Game Between Columbus, Biloxi on Friday Night
Published on May 8, 2026 under Southern League (SL)
Columbus Clingstones News Release
BILOXI, MS. - Persistent rain throughout the afternoon and into the evening in Biloxi forced the postponement of game four of a six-game series between the Columbus Clingstones (15-15) and the Biloxi Shuckers (13-17). The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, May 9. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. ET.
Next Game (Saturday, May 9): Columbus at Biloxi, 5:35 p.m. ET at Keesler Federal Park. Radio Broadcast: 5:20 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, May 12): Columbus vs. Knoxville, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.
Southern League Stories from May 8, 2026
- Shuckers, Clingstones Postponed on Friday in Biloxi - Biloxi Shuckers
- Rain Postpones Game Between Columbus, Biloxi on Friday Night - Columbus Clingstones
- Blake Burke Named Brewers Minor League Player of the Month for April - Biloxi Shuckers
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