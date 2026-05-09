Pandas Storm Back in the Ninth, Fall 5-4 on Walk-Off

Published on May 8, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (15-16) mounted a dramatic two-out rally in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game, but the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (14-17) answered with a walk-off single in the bottom half to claim a 5-4 victory on Friday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. On a rainy night along the Gulf Coast, the loss snapped Rocket City's three-game winning streak.

After two scoreless innings, Pensacola broke through in the third. Emaarion Boyd opened the inning with a double, and Brendan Jones followed with a walk. Following a strikeout by Rocket City starter Ryan Costeiu, Ryan Ignoffo lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to score Boyd and give the Blue Wahoos a 1-0 lead.

Pensacola added another run in the fourth inning as rain began falling at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Jay Beshears started the rally with a one-out double, and after Payton Green walked, the pair executed a double steal to move into scoring position. Gage Miller then grounded out back to Costeiu, allowing Beshears to score and extend the lead to 2-0 as play continued through the steady rain.

The Blue Wahoos added two more runs in the fifth inning. Brendan Jones singled before Fenwick Trimble ripped a double down the left field line to score Jones and make it 3-0. Ignoffo followed with an RBI single to plate Trimble and push the Pensacola advantage to 4-0.

Costeiu battled through 5.0 innings for a fourth consecutive start but took a no-decision after allowing four earned runs on six hits while walking four and striking out five.

Pensacola starter Brandon White dominated the Trash Pandas lineup in his first career appearance against Rocket City. The former 12th-round pick of the Marlins in 2021 out of Washington State delivered 6.2 shutout innings, allowing just one hit while walking one and striking out 11. The 11 strikeouts were the most by an opposing pitcher against Rocket City since Mississippi's Jared Shuster struck out 12 on July 22, 2022.

Rocket City finally broke through against the Pensacola bullpen in the eighth inning. After Luis Palacios closed out the seventh for the Blue Wahoos, Mac McCroskey and Wade Meckler delivered back-to-back one-out singles in the eighth. Raudi Rodriguez followed with a sacrifice fly to center field to score McCroskey for the Trash Pandas' first run of the night. Tucker Flint later walked, but Matthew Lugo struck out against reliever Nigel Belgrave (W, 1-2) with the tying runs stranded on base.

The Trash Pandas' ninth-inning rally came with two outs against Belgrave. Nick Rodriguez opened the inning with a single before the next two hitters were retired. Rocket City manager Joe Kruzel then turned to his bench, and Gustavo Campero kept the game alive with a bloop single. Down to his final strike, Kyren Paris ripped a 3-2 pitch into the right-center gap for a pinch hit two-run triple, cutting the deficit to 4-3. Meckler followed with a single into right field to score Paris and tie the game at 4-4.

Pensacola answered immediately in the bottom of the ninth. Boyd reached on catcher's interference against Rocket City reliever Kenyon Yovan (L, 2-1). Yovan retired the next two hitters on a pop out and ground out, but Ignoffo lined a single into center field to score the unearned run and walk off the Trash Pandas.

Rocket City's bullpen continued its dominant stretch despite the loss. Efrain Contreras tossed 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit with no walks and three strikeouts. Chris Cortez followed with a perfect eighth inning in his second straight appearance since joining the club on Tuesday. Over their last 24.2 innings, the Trash Pandas bullpen has allowed just one earned run.

Raudi Rodriguez extended the Southern League's longest active on-base streak to 22 games with a ninth-inning walk, while Nick Rodriguez collected two hits to extend his on-base streak to 17 consecutive games.

The Trash Pandas will once again look to win the series and continue their longest road trip of the season on Saturday night with game five of the six-game series at Blue Wahoos Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm as Rocket City sends RHP Austin Gordon (1-2, 4.88) to the mound against Pensacola RHP Karson Milbrandt (1-1, 1.85). The game can be seen on Bally Sports Live and MiLB.tv and heard on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2 and ESPN The Zone 97.7 FM.

Rocket City returns to Toyota Field for a six-game homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts from May 19-24. Highlights of the homestand include Halloween Night and postgame fireworks on Friday, May 22, along with Harry Potter Weekend on May 23-24.

Tickets are available starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online HERE. Fans can book a group outing for the 2026 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. A complete promotional schedule for the season can be found HERE.

Fans are reminded that Toyota Field follows MiLB's clear bag policy. Guests are allowed one clear bag no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag. Small, clear clutches are also permitted. Exceptions will be made for medical needs and parents with infants (diaper bags). Learn more about this policy here.







Southern League Stories from May 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.