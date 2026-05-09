Shuckers, Clingstones Postponed on Friday in Biloxi

Published on May 8, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Columbus Clingstones were postponed on Friday at Keesler Federal Park due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, May 9, beginning at 4:35 p.m. The Shuckers Top Gun Night Jump Suit Cap giveaway for the first 1,000 fans will begin with gates opening at 4:00 p.m. Both games will be seven innings. Fans can also enjoy the Top Gun Night Special Wingman Boneless Wings, which includes six boneless wings in Blazin' Sauce served in a helmet for $11 at Catch of the Game.

Tickets from tonight's game can be exchanged for any remaining regular-season game (excluding July 3 & 4), for a ticket of equal or lesser value at the Shuckers Box Office. As stated on tickets, no refunds will be given. Coverage begins at 4:15 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from May 8, 2026

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