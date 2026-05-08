Blake Burke Named Brewers Minor League Player of the Month for April

Published on May 8, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Milwaukee Brewers announced this morning that Blake Burke has been named the Brewers Minor League Player of the Month Award for April. The award is Burke's second monthly honor of his career, and his first since August, 2025, when he was named the Southern League Player of the Month.

Burke tied for the Southern League lead with 8 home runs in April, tied for the fifth-most in a month in franchise history. He also led the league in extra-base hits (17), doubles (8) and total bases (58) and ranked among leaders in RBI (4th, 20), slugging percentage (4th, .586), OPS (5th, .928), runs (T5th, 17), hits (6th, 24) and stolen bases (8th, 9). He also reached base in all 24 games he played in April, hitting safely in 17 contests. He became the fastest Shuckers player to reach 20 RBI in a season on April 30 at Pensacola (24 games), surpassing the previous record of 28 games held by Brett Phillips (2016) and Joey Wiemer (2022).

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from May 8, 2026

Blake Burke Named Brewers Minor League Player of the Month for April - Biloxi Shuckers

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