Shuckers Split Mother's Day Doubleheader with Clingstones

Published on May 10, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS- The Biloxi Shuckers (14-18) and Columbus Clingstones (16-16) each salvaged a win to conclude the series in a Sunday afternoon doubleheader. The Shuckers triumphed in game one, 9-6, headlined by a five-run fifth inning with the second Matthew Wood grand slam of the series. In the game two, the Shuckers fell 6-1 after a five-run second frame for the Clingstones.

In game one, Columbus took an early lead courtesy of a Luke Waddell RBI-double in the first inning, but Biloxi punched back in home half with Blake Burke's 10th home run of the season and a Mike Boeve RBI-single to make it 2-1. Jesús Made added to the advantage with an RBI-base knock of his own in the second. The Clingstones came back to tie things after a Patrick Clohisy homer in the third inning, and an RBI-single in the fifth, and eventually retook the lead with a David McCabe sacrifice fly. In the bottom half, Mike Boeve drove in his second run on a groundout to tie the contest again, before a Matthew Wood grand slam doubled the Shuckers lead. Wood's last two hits have been grand slams. Boeve would add some insurance in the sixth with an RBI-double. David McCabe would mash a two-run homer in the seventh to make it a three-run deficit. Brett Wichrowski (2-1) got the win, while Luis Vargas was handed the loss.

In the second game, the Clingstones struck for all six of their runs in the first two frames, with Luke Waddell RBI-single getting things started in the first, followed by a Kevin Kilpatrick RBI-hit and a Waddell grand slam in the second inning. Waddell collected a career-high 5 RBIs in the first two innings. The only Shuckers run was a result of Blake Burke's second home run of the afternoon and 11th of the season. Ryan Bourassa was recognized as the winning pitcher, while Tyson Hardin (0-3) took the loss.

Blake Burke (G1: 3-for-4, G2: 1-for-2) became the fastest Shucker to reach 10 home runs in franchise history, achieving the mark in 31 games. Burke leads the Southern League with his 11 homers.

Burke was one of four Biloxi players with multi-hit performances in game one, including Damon Keith (G1: 2-for-4), Mike Boeve (G1: 2-for-4), and Dasan Brown (G1: 2-for-4). Keith also tied his career-high reaching base in 16-straight contests. Boeve (3) and Matthew Wood (4) tallied the lone multi-RBI outings as well in the first game.

Also in game two, Anthony Flores (0.1 ip, 0r), Ryan Birchard (2.0ip, 0r), and Cameron Wagoner (1.0ip, 0r) each delivered shutout performances out of the Biloxi bullpen.

The Shuckers are idle on Monday before they matchup against the Montgomery Biscuits for the first time this season on Tuesday. First pitch for the first-of-six games is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from May 10, 2026

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