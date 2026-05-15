Brown Jr. Returns from IL with Multi-Hit Performance in Shuckers Loss

Published on May 14, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Eric Brown Jr.

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Eric Brown Jr.(Biloxi Shuckers)

MONTGOMERY, AL - Despite multi-hit performances from Blake Burke and Eric Brown Jr., the Biloxi Shuckers (16-19) fell to the Montgomery Biscuits (18-18), 9-3, at DABOS Park on Thursday night. Brown, appearing in his first game since April 19 due to injury, recorded two hits in his return to the lineup, including a 100 MPH double in the eighth inning.

The Biscuits, who raced out to a 5-0 lead after five innings, started the day with runs in each of the first three innings. The scoring began with a solo home run from Austin Overn in the first, an RBI triple from Brayden Taylor in the second and an RBI single from Jadher Areinamo in the third, making it 3-0. The Biscuits then made it a five-run lead in the fifth with a two-RBI single from Mac Horvath. The Shuckers struck back and got on the scoreboard in the sixth with an RBI single from Blake Burke, scoring Eric Brown Jr. from third. Darrien Miller made it 5-2 in the seventh with a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Jheremy Vargas from third. The Biscuits then took a commanding 9-2 lead in the eighth with a three-run home run from Brayden Taylor and an RBI single from Austin Overn. Darrien Miller made it 9-3 with a solo shot to right in the ninth, his fifth of the year. Michael Forret (4-0) earned the win while Tanner Gillis (0-1) took the loss for the Shuckers.

Out of the bullpen, Ryan Birchard (1.0ip, 0r, 3k) continued his hot month of May with a perfect seventh inning. Across four appearances in the month, Birchard has allowed one run over 5.0 innings with nine strikeouts.

Both teams return to action on Friday for the fourth game of the series, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at DABOS Park. Brett Wichrowski (3-2, 7.34) is set to start for the Shuckers against Gary Gill Hill (1-0, 4.35) for the Biscuits. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from May 14, 2026

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