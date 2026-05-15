Michael Forret Turns in Third Straight Quality Start as Biscuits Down Biloxi, 9-3

Published on May 14, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Michael Forret

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Michael Forret(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits backed another strong outing from Michael Forret with a balanced offensive attack in a 9-3 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Thursday night at DABOS Park.

Montgomery (18-18) jumped in front immediately when Austin Overn launched a leadoff homer to right-center field in the first inning, his seventh home run of the season.

The Biscuits added another run in the second inning as Brayden Taylor ripped an RBI triple to right field to score Mac Horvath and make it 2-0.

In the third inning, Jadher Areinamo singled home Overn to extend the lead to 3-0.

Montgomery widened the gap in the fifth. Horvath lined a two-run single into left field that scored Ryan Spikes and Overn for a 5-0 advantage.

Biloxi (16-19) broke through in the sixth inning on an RBI single by Blake Burke before adding another run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly from Darrien Miller.

The Biscuits answered with a four-run eighth inning to put the game away. Taylor crushed a three-run homer to right field, scoring Will Simpson and Horvath. Overn capped the rally with an RBI single to score Spikes and stretch the lead to 9-2.

Biloxi added a solo homer from Miller in the ninth inning for the final margin.

Overn finished 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, and two stolen bases, while Taylor went 2-for-4 with a triple, homer, and four RBI. Horvath added two hits and two RBI as Montgomery collected 11 hits in the win.

Forret (4-0) continued his dominant start to the season, allowing one run on three hits over 6.0 innings while striking out eight. The righty lowered his ERA to 1.67, while turning in his third consecutive quality start.

Tanner Gillis (0-1) took the loss for Biloxi after allowing three runs, two earned, over 4.0 innings.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the current homestand against the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers) from May 12-17 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from May 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.