Baseball America, MLB Pipeline Name Jesús Made Top Overall Prospect

Published on May 14, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - With the graduation of Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Konnor Griffin on Wednesday, Baseball America and MLB Pipeline have named Biloxi Shuckers phenom Jesús Made as the top overall prospect in baseball. Made joins Jackson Chourio as the highest-ranked prospect in Shuckers franchise history, and is the second top overall prospect in Milwaukee Brewers franchise history.

Made, who enters today as the youngest player at the Double-A level, holds a .257/.340/.400 slash line with 12 extra-base hits, 20 RBI and 15 stolen bases this season. Made is among the Southern League leaders in triples (T-2nd, 3), hits (3 rd, 36) and stolen bases (T-4th, 15). In 2025, Made was named the Brewers Minor League Player of the Year for the second consecutive year, joining Taylor Green (2007, 2011) and Jackson Chourio (2022-23) as the only players in Brewers franchise history to earn the award multiple times. He also became the youngest player to appear in a game in Shuckers franchise history at 18 years and 124 days old when he made his Double-A debut in September, 2025.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from May 14, 2026

Baseball America, MLB Pipeline Name Jesús Made Top Overall Prospect - Biloxi Shuckers

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