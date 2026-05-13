DeBerry Dominates Biscuits in Shuckers Comeback Win

Published on May 12, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Jaron DeBerry

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Jaron DeBerry(Biloxi Shuckers)

MONTGOMERY, AL - Behind a career-high 10 strikeouts from starter Jaron DeBerry and a go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth inning from Mike Boeve, the Biloxi Shuckers (15-18) picked up their third win over their last four, 4-2, over the Montgomery Biscuits (17-17) at DABOS Park on Tuesday night. DeBerry became the first Shuckers pitcher since Alexander Cornielle on April 15, 2025, to record 10-plus strikeouts in a game.

The Biscuits struck first in the second with a solo home run from Will Simpson, the only run allowed by starter Jaron Deberry. The Biscuits later doubled their lead in the seventh with an RBI single from Mac Horvath, scoring Kenny Piper from second. The Shuckers fought back to tie the game in the eighth with RBI groundouts from Dylan O'Rae and Jesús Made. In the ninth, Damon Keith led off the inning with a 113 MPH single to center, before Mike Boeve smashed a 379-foot go-ahead blast, giving the Shuckers a 4-2 lead. Mark Manfredi Sr. (2-0) earned the win and retired the final five batters he faced, while Derrick Edinginton (0-3) took the loss.

At the plate, Damon Keith extended his on-base streak to a career-high 17 consecutive games, while Mike Boeve's two-RBI performance marked his fifth multi-RBI game of the season. The Shuckers pitching staff also recorded 16 strikeouts, the most in a game this season.

The series continues on Wednesday at DABOS Park with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Manuel Rodriguez (2-2, 5.40) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Garrett Edwards (0-3, 4.82) for the Biscuits. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from May 12, 2026

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