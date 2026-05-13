Trash Pandas Announce 2026 Summer Trash Bash

Published on May 12, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas have announced their lineup of Summer Trash Bash events at Toyota Field, featuring a full slate of family-friendly activities and themed experiences throughout the summer. From exciting baseball games to interactive outdoor events for children and families across the Tennessee Valley, this year's Summer Trash Bash schedule offers something for fans of all ages to enjoy at Toyota Field.

Throughout the summer, you can enjoy the following events:

Books on the Berm with Sprocket, presented by Food City. Free event on June 12. RSVP HERE

Private Instructional Baseball Camp. $250, June 16th-17th. REGISTER HERE

Sunday at Toyota Field. Ticketed event on June 21. BUY TICKETS

Summer Movie Night. Free event on June 25. RSVP HERE

Youth Patriotic Jersey Giveaway, presented by Nucor Tubular. Ticketed event on July 2. BUY TICKETS

Books on the Berm with Sprocket, presented by Food City. Free event on July 17. RSVP HERE

Paw Patrol Day with an appearance from Chase, presented by Chase Bank. Ticketed event on August 9. BUY TICKETS

Trash Pandas fans can also enjoy the Big' Ol Ballpark Fair at Toyota Field now until May 17. The Fair will be open Tuesday through Friday beginning at 5 pm, and Saturday and Sunday starting at 3 pm. Admission is $10 per night, and parking at Toyota Field is $5. Ride armbands, which include unlimited rides, are $35 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and $30 Tuesday through Thursday. Guests can also purchase a limited number of VIP passes for $20 per day, per person, which provide shorter wait times for rides. Additional discounts on armbands are available through Wednesday, May 14. For more information, including combo ticket options and promotions, visit kisselentertainment.com.







Southern League Stories from May 12, 2026

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