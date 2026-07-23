Game Info: July 23 vs. Knoxville: 6:35 PM: Gates 5:30 PM: Toyota Field

Published on July 23, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Thursday, July 23, 2026 - 6:35 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas (11-12, 46-45) vs. Knoxville Smokies (12-11, 50-42)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Austin Gordon (3-6, 5.09) vs. RHP Brody McCullough (0-1, 2.25)

TV/Radio: Angels Broadcast Television (ABTV), WAAY-TV 31.6, Bally Live, MiLB.TV (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

Today's Promotions:

Champion Beverage Belt: The first 1,000 fans will receive a championship-style Beverage Belt, the perfect way to carry your favorite ballpark beverage in title-worthy fashion.

Singles Night: Head to the Rock Porch for Singles Night featuring slide deck introductions by The Camp (6:35 - 8 pm), specialty cocktails, speed dating beginning at 8:00 pm, matchmaking activities by Beloved Matchmaking, and designated seating for singles.

Throwback Thursday: Enjoy live music from Tequila Falls on the Rock Porch from 5:00-6:30 pm.

$3 Domestic Draft Beer: Each Thursday this season also includes $3 domestic drafts (Bud Light and Coors Light in the Bullpen Bar, and Budweiser and Yuengling in the Rock Porch).

Moonwalk Kids Zone: Kids can enjoy the Moonwalk Kids Zone in center field free of charge throughout the homestand. New misting stations will also be available in the outfield through August to help fans stay cool.

Featured Food Item of the Homestand:

Eat Your Opponent Dog (All-Stars): Sink your teeth into the Windy City Dumpster Dog, an all-beef hot dog topped with neon green relish, diced onions, tomato wedges, a pickle spear, sport peppers, and celery salt, served in a collectible mini trash can with a Trash Pandas liner. Available at All-Stars.

Featured Homestand Cocktails:

Enjoy the Smokies Peach Punch and Slugger Smash throughout the homestand at the Rock Porch, plus themed cocktails for Singles Night, Pirate & Princess Night, and Christmas in July, including the Ice Breaker, Walk the Plank Whiskey Punch, Happily Ever After, Cranberry Margarita, and Jingle Punch.

Upcoming Promotions:

Friday, July 24 - Pirate & Princess Night: Dress as your favorite pirate or princess for a night of family fun, themed entertainment, and spectacular postgame fireworks.

Saturday, July 25 - Christmas in July: Celebrate Christmas in July with a Snow Globe Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, a backpack drive benefiting The Caring Link, and Saturday Night Fireworks.

Sunday, July 26 - Family Fun Sunday: Wrap up the homestand with pregame player autographs, face painting, and Kids Run the Bases after the game for the perfect family afternoon at Toyota Field.

FOR STARTERS: The Trash Pandas continue a six-game series against the Knoxville Smokies on Thursday night at Toyota Field. The Pandas dropped two of three in Birmingham and continue a stretch of 18 home games in a 21-game span. Rocket City went 6-6 during its previous 12-game homestand against Pensacola and Chattanooga, June 30-July 12.

WINNING WEDNESDAY: Juan Flores belted a two-run homer, Eybersson Polanco struck out six over five strong innings, and Luke Murphy recorded his Minor League-leading 18th save as the Trash Pandas held off a late Knoxville rally for a 6-5 win on Wednesday night. The victory snapped Rocket City's three-game skid and evened the six-game series at one game apiece. Rocket City improved to 13-2 overall on Wednesday this season, including 8-0 at home.

ABTV DEBUT: Tonight's game marks the first Rocket City Trash Pandas broadcast to air on Angels Broadcast Television (ABTV), the Los Angeles Angels' regional television network. Announced Wednesday, Rocket City will have six home games televised on ABTV this season: July 23 & 25 vs. Knoxville, August 6 & 8 vs. Birmingham, and September 3 & 6 vs. Montgomery, giving Angels fans an opportunity to follow many of the organization's top prospects while featuring the Trash Pandas broadcast team of Josh Caray and Chris Harris.

STREAKING WITH JAKE: INF Jake Munroe is riding a 6-game hit streak and a 12-game on-base streak, batting .348 with five doubles, five RBIs, four walks, and a .415 OBP. Munroe has reached base in 21 of 22 games since joining Rocket City on June 23, hitting .313 with seven doubles, 12 RBIs, nine walks, and a .385 OBP.

DID YOU KNOW: Nick Rodriguez's Southern League-leading 25 doubles are already tied for the third-most in a single season in Trash Pandas history. Only Preston Palmeiro (31 in 2022) and David MacKinnon (30 in 2022) have hit more.







Southern League Stories from July 23, 2026

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