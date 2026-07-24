Missed Offensive Chances Sting Columbus in Doubleheader Loss to Pensacola

Published on July 23, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







PENSACOLA, FL. - The Columbus Clingstones (13-11, 42-46) missed their moments on offense and were swept in a doubleheader against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (13-10, 49-43) on Thursday at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Decisive Plays (Game 1): Pensacola rode a solo home run from Brendan Jones to lead off the game to a 3-0 lead after the first inning. An RBI single from Jordan Groshans got Columbus on the board in the third inning. Ian Mejia settled in to get Columbus through 5.0 innings on the mound. Trailing 4-1 entering the sixth, Columbus clawed back into the game with an RBI single from Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. and an RBI double from Matt Scannell. With two in scoring position and one out, the inning ended with a strikeout and a groundout.

Key Contributors (Game 1): Scannell (2-for-3, 2B, RBI) and Groshans (1-for-4) helped the Columbus effort offensively. For Pensacola, Jones (3-for-3, 3B, HR, RBI) put together one of his best offensive games of the season.

Decisive Plays (Game 2): A solo home run from Colby Shade gave Pensacola a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Pensacola had the bases loaded and one out in the fourth, but a line drive double play turned by Colby Jones kept Columbus in the game. Columbus got the first two on base in the seventh, but a failed sacrifice bunt attempt hurt their comeback chances.

Key Contributors (Game 2): Groshans (1-for-3, 2B) had the Clingstones' only extra-base hit. Isaac Gallegos (3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO) kept Columbus in the game out of the bullpen. For Pensacola, Shade (1-for1, HR, RBI) had the decisive swing while Gabe Bierman (2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO) shut Columbus down with scoreless relief.

Notable: Scannell recorded his first Double-A hit and RBI in the first game. Columbus drops to 6-12 in doubleheader games this season. The Clingstones are 4-10 against Pensacola in 2026.

Next Game (Friday, July 24): Columbus at Pensacola, 7:05 p.m. ET at Blue Wahoos Stadium. LHP Braden Scott (0-0, 81.00 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Jacob Miller (1-4, 4.47 ERA) for Pensacola. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from July 23, 2026

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