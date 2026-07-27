Three-Run Home Run Sinks Columbus in 4-2 Series Finale Loss to Pensacola

Published on July 26, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







PENSACOLA, FL. - The Columbus Clingstones (14-13, 43-48) got off to a strong start and led 2-1 into the sixth inning, but a three-run home run from Brandon Compton ended the Clingstones hopes of closing out their road trip with a win as they dropped the series finale 4-2 to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (15-11, 51-44) on Sunday at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Pensacola won the series 5-1.

Decisive Plays: A leadoff double from Dalton McIntyre was cashed in on a sacrifice fly from Jordan Groshans to hand Columbus a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Pensacola quickly tied it on a two-out RBI double from Compton in the home half. A leadoff triple from Colby Jones led to the Clingstones' second run of the game and a 2-1 lead after five innings. After a pair of singles started the sixth inning for Pensacola, Compton hammered a three-run home run to vault Pensacola into the lead. Columbus did not reach base after that.

Key Contributors: Groshans (2-for-3, 2B, RBI) and Jones (1-for-3, 3B) led a Columbus offense that ran out of steam as the game went along. For Pensacola, Compton (2-for-4, 2B, HR, 4 RBI) was their offense.

Notable: Columbus concluded its road trip with a 3-6 record. Groshans became the first Clingstone to 50 RBI this season. Columbus went 1-5 in the series despite pitching to a 2.80 ERA as a staff over the week.

Next Game (Tuesday, July 28): Columbus vs. Rocket City, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. LHP Julio Robaina (2-3, 3.04 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Eybersson Polanco (4-5, 3.22 ERA) for Rocket City. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from July 26, 2026

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