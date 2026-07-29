Robaina's Quality Start Helps Clingstones Clip Rocket City 5-4

Published on July 28, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - Julio Robaina fired 6.0 quality innings to push the Columbus Clingstones (15-13, 44-48) to a 5-4 series opening win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (13-15, 48-48) on Tuesday night at Synovus Park. Atlanta Braves' No. 3 prospect Tate Southisene exited the game after the second inning following a hit by pitch off his wrist.

Decisive Plays: Columbus cashed in for two runs in the second on an RBI fielder's choice from Ambioris Tavarez and an RBI single from Luke Waddell to take a 2-0 lead. A sacrifice fly from Logan Braunschweig gave Columbus a 3-0 lead in the third. Columbus seized a 5-1 lead in the fifth with an RBI triple from Dalton McIntyre. Rocket City battled to cut its deficit to one run with a two-run home run from Tucker Flint in the eighth. Tyler LaPorte (S, 6) worked around a two-out walk to seal the shutout win.

Key Contributors: Robiana (6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO) turned in his second quality start against Rocket City this season. McIntyre (1-for-4, 3B, RBI) and Waddell (1-for-5, RBI) led the Clingstones offense. For Rocket City, Flint (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI) got the Pandas back into the fight with his two-run home run.

Notable: Columbus improves to 12-9 through 21 games in July and is one victory shy of its most wins in one month this season (13 in April). LaPorte is now 6-for-6 in save opportunities with Columbus. The Clingstones are now 7-5 against Rocket City this season.

Next Game (Wednesday, July 29): Columbus vs. Rocket City, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. RHP Ian Mejia (0-7, 9.17 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Austin Gordon (3-5, 4.83 ERA) for Rocket City. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from July 28, 2026

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