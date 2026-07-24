Montgomery Rallies Late to Defeat Birmingham, 6-4

Published on July 23, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits first baseman Will Simpson offers congratulations

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits first baseman Will Simpson offers congratulations(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits erased a late one-run deficit with a three-run eighth inning to defeat the Birmingham Barons, 6-4, on Thursday night at DABOS Park.

Montgomery (46-46) struck first in the second inning when Mac Horvath lined an RBI single to center field, scoring Theo Gillen for a 1-0 lead.

Birmingham (35-58) answered in the third as Adam Fogel connected on a solo home run to center to tie the game at 1-1.

The Biscuits regained the lead in the bottom half of the inning when Austin Overn stole third base and raced home on a throwing error by catcher Boston Smith. Two batters later, Brayden Taylor launched a solo home run to right field to extend Montgomery's advantage to 3-1.

The Barons chipped away in the fifth when Jorge Corona hit a solo homer to right, cutting the deficit to one. Birmingham then took the lead in the sixth. Anthony DePino lined an RBI double to left that scored Caleb Bonemer before being thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a triple. Later in the inning, Colby Shelton doubled to right to score Dylan Campbell, giving the Barons a 4-3 advantage.

The Biscuits rallied in the eighth inning. Taylor drew a leadoff walk and moved into scoring position before Theo Gillen tied the game with an RBI double to left. One batter later, Will Simpson blasted a two-run home run to center field, scoring Gillen and putting Montgomery ahead 6-4.

Montgomery totaled six hits in the victory. Simpson finished 2-for-4 with the go-ahead two-run homer, while Taylor scored twice and added a home run and an RBI. Gillen scored twice, doubled, drove in a run, and stole two bases.

Santiago Suarez allowed four runs on eight hits over 6.0 innings, striking out one. K.C. Hunt (1-0) earned his first victory for the Biscuits with 3.0 scoreless innings of relief, allowing two hits while striking out a season-high-tying five.

Birmingham starter Lucas Gordon surrendered three runs over 5.0 innings. Liam Paddack and Morris Austin each tossed a scoreless inning before Pierce George (1-1) allowed three runs in the eighth and suffered the loss after surrendering Gillen's game-tying double and Simpson's decisive two-run homer.

Tickets are on sale for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the current homestand against the Birmingham Barons (White Sox) from July 21-26 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from July 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.