Trash Pandas' Beer & Wine Festival Returns to Toyota Field August 1st

Published on July 23, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - Raise a glass and kick off August at Toyota Field as the Rocket City Trash Pandas host the annual Beer & Wine Festival on Saturday, August 1, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm, featuring unlimited tastings, live entertainment, local flavors, and interactive fun.

Admission includes entry to Toyota Field and unlimited samples of more than 30 varieties of beer, 30-plus wines from around the world, and specialty cocktails. Guests can also enjoy a dedicated Bubbles & Rosé Station, while limited VIP tickets include exclusive spirit tastings and chef tables in the Alabama Cooperage VIP Section.

"We're excited to welcome fans back for another Beer & Wine Festival at Toyota Field," said Trash Pandas Executive Vice President and Assistant General Manager Lindsey Knupp. "Unlimited tastings, a wide selection of international wines and craft beers, live entertainment, and local vendors make it a unique event that has something for everyone."

Throughout the evening, fans can enjoy music from DJ Swifty, browse local vendors, sample offerings from local restaurants, and take part in a variety of activities, including a mechanical bull, putt-putt golf, and other interactive games, all included with admission.

Featured wine selections include Laurent-Perrier Champagne Brut, Adaptation Cabernet Sauvignon, Mother Block Red Blend, Sean Minor Signature, Solena Pinot Gris, Wölffer Estate Summer in a Bottle Rosé, Sparkle House Rosé, and several sparkling and specialty offerings.

Beer selections include favorites from Hutton & Smith Brewing Co., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Victory Brewing Company, and Bravazzi Hard Italian Soda, featuring a variety of craft beers, IPAs, lagers, fruit-forward beverages, and seasonal offerings.

Tickets are on sale now, with fans encouraged to purchase in advance to save $10. Space is limited. Tickets for the Beer & Wine Festival are available.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are in the midst of a six-game homestand against the Knoxville Smokies, continuing through Sunday, July 26, at Toyota Field. The series features one of the summer's biggest promotional lineups, including giveaways, fireworks, Pirate & Princess Night, and Christmas in July. Tickets are available at TPTix.com.







Southern League Stories from July 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.