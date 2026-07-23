Homestand Highlights: Summerween, Giveaways & 100 Years of Baseball in Columbus Highlight Series vs Rocket City

Published on July 23, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones welcome the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double-A, Los Angeles Angels) at Synovus Park with a week that includes a Gold Champions Night to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, the return of the Columbus Scrambled Dogs accompanied by a Post-Game Fireworks Show on Friday and a Synovus Park Replica Statue giveaway on Saturday.

The homestand also features Two Dog Tuesday on July 28, Wet Nose and White Claw Wednesday on July 29, Thirsty Thursday on July 30 and Kids Run the Bases following the final two games on August 1-2.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, July 28 - Clingstones vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas (7:06 p.m. Game Time presented by VisitColumbusGA)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Senior Night (Presented by Spring Harbor at Green Island): Every Tuesday game, fans 65 and older get a special discount at the Box Office.

Two-Dog Tuesday: Fans can buy one hot dog, get one free throughout the entire game

Baseball Bingo Tuesdays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): NEW FOR TUESDAYS! All fans are welcome to play Baseball Bingo at Synovus Park on Tuesdays.

Wednesday, July 29 - Clingstones vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas (7:06 p.m. Game Time presented by VisitColumbusGA)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Summerween: Join us for a spooky game at the ballpark! Get ready for a costume contest (for humans AND dogs), free chocolates to the first 1,000 fans from Kilwins and MORE!!

Wet Nose Wednesday (Presented by Law Offices of Gary Bruce): Watch the game from your seat with your furry, four-legged companion.

White Claw Wednesday: Fans age 21+ can enjoy White Claws for only $4 through the 4th inning

Thursday, July 30 - Clingstones vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas (7:06 p.m. Game Time presented by VisitColumbusGA)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Gold Champions Night: Join us to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics that included Women's Softball at historic Golden Park.

Thirsty Thursday™: Fans 21 and older can enjoy $3 domestic beers in the W.C. Bradley Backyard.

Friday, July 31 - Clingstones vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas (7:06 p.m. Game Time presented by VisitColumbusGA)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Columbus Scrambled Dogs: For the second time this season, join us as we re-brand to the Scrambled Dogs to celebrate a historic Columbus delicacy at Synovus Park!

Post-Game Fireworks: Stick around for Post-Game Fireworks courtesy of Pratt & Whitney!

Saturday, August 1 - Clingstones vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas (6:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

Pre-Game Concert (Presented by All Day Peach IPA): Enjoy live music from local group, Codfish Quartet, before the game starting at 4:30 PM

100 Year Celebration of Baseball in Columbus: Join us for a night full of memories from the past 100 years of baseball here in Columbus!

Synovus Park Replica Statue Giveaway (Presented by Kia Autosport): The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Synovus Park replica statue.

Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Raising Cane's): All kids in attendance are invited to run the bases just like the pros following the ballgame.

Sunday, August 2 - Clingstones vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas (4:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 3:00 p.m.

Family Sunday (Presented by Liberty Utilities): Featuring Family Sunday 4 Pack: New for 2026 - The Clingstones Family Sunday Pack includes 4 Tickets, 4 Hot Dogs, 4 Chips & 4 Drinks for only $60.

Fuzzy's Kids Club (Presented by Chick-fil-A): Kids club members get in free with the purchase of an adult ticket! Wear your Kids Club lanyard to cut the line for Kids Run the Bases!

Giving Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): Turn your cherished belongings into valuable resources for those in need. Fans who donate will receive half-price Clingstones tickets to a future game. Donations must be gently used items in good and sellable condition. Some restrictions apply, while supplies last.

Baseball Bingo Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): All fans are welcome to play Baseball Bingo at Synovus Park on Sundays. The first 10 fans to score a BINGO win a $50 Goodwill gift card.

Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Raising Cane's): All kids in attendance are invited to run the bases just like the pros following the ballgame.







Southern League Stories from July 23, 2026

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