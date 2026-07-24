Galindez Carries No-No into 6th, Pitching Staff Twirls Two-Hit Shutout

Published on July 23, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Yorman Galindez

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Yorman Galindez(Biloxi Shuckers)

CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Biloxi Shuckers (50-39, 15-9) secured their second shutout in the last three games against the Chattanooga Lookouts (47-46, 10-14) at Erlanger Park on Thursday night. Yorman Galindez (5.1ip 0r, 2k) used five no-hit frames, followed by a four strikeout outing from Jack Seppings (2.2ip, 0r, 4k), and a perfect ninth from Will Childers (1.0ip, 0r, 2k). It's the first time the Shuckers have tossed two shutouts in a series since June 27 & June 28 of last season against Columbus.

A Blake Burke RBI double in the third represented the lone run of the ballgame. That also marked the only extra-base hit of the contest for Biloxi.

It's the 21 st time the Shuckers have won by a 1-0 final in franchise history, and the first since August 23, 2024 at Birmingham.

Marco Dinges (1-for-3) made his debut in a Shuckers uniform, and reached base twice, including his first Double-A hit in the fourth, off the bat at 110 mph to left field.

Yorman Galindez (2-2) got the win for the Shuckers and Nate Peterson was tabbed with the loss. Will Childers secured his first save out of the Biloxi bullpen this season. With Yorman Galindez carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning, he and Manuel Rodriguez became the third set of Shuckers starters to take a no-no into the sixth multiple time in a series, and the first since 2017 when Corbin Burnes and Cody Ponce achieved the feat.

The Shuckers seek to lock down a series split Friday evening at Erlanger Park. Jaron DeBerry (7-5, 4.57) gets the start on the bump for Biloxi with Javi Rivera (3-5, 4.74) on the rubber for Chattanooga. The Shuckers and Lookouts are set to do battle with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Coverage begins at 5:40 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from July 23, 2026

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